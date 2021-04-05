RebelGrove - Tim Elko injures knee in easy win over UNA

Tim Elko exited in the fourth inning of Monday’s game against UNA with a knee injury

The Ole Miss senior went to the ground after reacting to a UNA throwing error. Elko stutter stepped toward second base, and his knee buckled. He needed help to leave the field, and struggled to put weight on the leg.

The Rebels beat the Lions, 20-6, and it was 16-4 when the injury occurred.

"Just a weird play at first and a throw up the line," Mike Bianco said. "He was avoiding the first baseman and twisted the knee and was in some pain so we got him out of there."

Elko will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Bianco wouldn't comment on any early injury indications.

Ole Miss athletics trainers appeared to perform a drawer test on the knee in the dugout to test for signs of an ACL injury. He could be seen in the dugout wearing a knee brace and using crutches while teammates hugged and consoled him.

"Whenever one of your star offensive players goes down there is always a lot of concern," Bianco said. "There's not much I can say right now, we're just hoping he's ok."

Elko was 0-for-3 with a walk in the game. He entered the week with a .350 batting average and team-leading 1.131 OPS. He also leads the Rebels in doubles, home runs and total bases.

The two likely options at first base in Elko's absence are Trey LaFleur or Cael Baker, and both of them returned Monday from lengthy absences. LaFleur missed weeks with mononucleosis, and Baker broke the hamate bone in his hand.

Baker is hitting .194 in 36 at-bats, and LaFleur is hitting .174 in 23 at-bats. The Rebels could also play Kevin Graham at first, increasing the role for someone in the outfield. Graham leads Ole Miss with a .356 average and is second in total bases.

In addition of being arguably the Rebels’ best hitter, Elko is also one of the few right-handed options. Justin Bench and Peyton Chatagnier are the only other right-handed hitters who play every day.

The Rebels continue a six-game homestand with Alcorn State Tuesday at 6:30 and host Arkansas starting Friday at 6 p.m.