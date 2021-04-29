RebelGrove - Tim Elko still trying to return from ACL injury this season

Mike Bianco went out of his way to avoid any hyperbole when discussing Tim Elko's possible return this season.

The Ole Miss head coach admitted Elko is progressing from the ACL injury he suffered April 5 against UNA, but exactly what that looks like remains a question. Elko, while wearing a sizable knee brace, returned to hitting this week in controlled environments without pain.

“Let’s temper the expectations a little bit,” Bianco said. “I don’t think Tim’s going to be digging out any doubles the rest of the year, right? That’s not happening. You’re not going to see the Tim Elko you saw a month ago.

“The goal is can we get him back, first, for a pinch-hit at-bat. He can get to first, but it’s not running, it’s not breaking any speed records. Can we get it to where he can maneuver and get around the bases? And then can he do it for four at-bats in a row where he could possibly DH?"

Elko hit in the batting cage several days ago and the took batting practice earlier this week. The next step was approximately 10 at-bats in a simulated game against live pitching. Bianco said he hit three opposite field home runs in batting practice.

"He looks terrific and I think he's getting closer," Bianco said. "What will his availability be for this weekend? We don't know that yet. Today is probably a big day for that."

If Elko can pinch hit in the near future, he would leave the game for a pinch runner once he reaches base. He's currently jogging but not running. The Rebels (28-12, 10-8) host South Carolina this weekend for a three-game set.

Elko led the SEC in RBIs prior to the injury topped the Rebels in home runs, doubles and total bases. He will need surgery at some point, regardless of what happens this season.

"We’re looking at baby steps," Bianco said. "First is can he play live in a game? Can he hit a ball and get to first base? That’s the last piece. Long-term, which we haven’t even attempted, is could he play first base and get on the field defensively? We’re still trying to figure out if he can give us one at-bat a game.”