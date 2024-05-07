Ole Miss' transfer portal class was ranked in the top-10 nationally during the offseason, and six of the seven players have gotten significant playing time during the season. The Rebels are 25-22 overall and 9-15 in the SEC with two weekends remaining. Let's take an individual look at the players who came in from other four-year programs and are in their first -- and only in some cases -- seasons with the Rebels. The one caveat is judging a player needs to take into account NIL payments. A transfer who isn't receiving any or much NIL has a different success-failure situation than someone who is receiving a notable NIL amount. Those numbers aren't public, which leaves a hole in the analysis. Ole Miss hosts Murray State in a makeup game Wednesday at 5 p.m. and then Texas A&M for a three-game set Friday to Sunday.

Treyson Hughes - Junior Outfielder

Advertisement

The Mercer transfer has been Ole Miss' best outfielder, but he's been unable to match his offensive numbers with the Bears. Hughes was the Rebels' only preseason All-America selection after hitting 25 home runs for Mercer in two seasons to go with a .389 average and 1.100 OPS in 2023. Hughes has played in 38 games with a .242 average, four doubles, one home run. and a .639 OPS. He's hitting .190 with a .592 OPS in 58 SEC at-bats. The outfielder has 27 strikeouts and 14 walks in 127 overall at-bats. His K:BB ratio has gone from 0.74 to 1.92 from 2023 to 2024. Ole Miss beat out LSU and Tennessee for Hughes.

Andrew Fischer - Sophomore Third Baseman

Andrew Fischer is coming off a three home run weekend against Auburn and leads the Rebels with 18 home runs on the season. He's hitting .302 with a team-best 1.096 OPS. he also leads Ole Miss in slugging, total bases and RBIs. Eleven of the home runs have come in SEC games, and in conference games, Fischer has 17 more total bases than the next Rebels, though that's Ethan Lege who missed this past weekend with a fractured thumb. Last season at Duke, he played in 47 games -- one more than currently at Ole Miss -- and hit .289 with a .999 OPS and 11 home runs as a freshman. He's dropped his strikeout percentage and raised his walk percentage this season while playing in a tougher conference -- all while his BABIP has actually dropped 67 points, indicating he's been unluckier on balls in play.

Luke Hill - Sophomore Infielder

Ole Miss snagged Luke Hill out of the portal from Arizona State late in the process after JD Urso left campus during the summer and ended up at Miami and Cooper Pratt signed with the Brewers. Hill has struggled defensively in the middle infield and has seven errors for a .954 fielding percentage, though college fielding stats aren't that reliable. Hill and freshman Brayden Randle have flipped back and forth between shortstop and second base in recent weeks. Hill is hitting .284 with a .772 OPS while dropping his strikeouts and increasing his strikeouts compared to last season. The power numbers aren't the same as at ASU, but he's stolen 12 bases compared to three and had more consistent at-bats. In conference play, Hill leads the Ole Miss regulars with a .330 average and has the Rebels most hits in SEC games. He has Ole Miss' second-best SEC on-base percentage out of players with at least 25 at-bats.

Kyler Carmack - Sophomore RHP

Kyler Carmack transferred from Arkansas State, as Ole Miss was trying to have different profiles with its pitching staff and believed in Carmack's changeup. It hasn't translated to innings or results. Carmack, after throwing 69.2 innings last season for the Red Wolves as a starter and reliever, the right-hander is at 9.1 innings over eight appearances with a 10.61 ERA. Opponents are hitting .385 and have a 1.194 OPS against him. He's struck out 10 and walked nine. Carmack has only allowed one run in four SEC innings but a couple poor non-leage outings have come in-between those efforts.

Liam Doyle - Sophomore LHP

Liam Doyle has been Ole Miss' most productive starting pitcher, especially in SEC play. The Coastal Carolina transfer has the team's best WHIP in conference play at 1.31 and also has the most SEC innings pitched among the Rebels. His 53-17 K-BB and .221 batting average against are also clear bests among Ole Miss league starters. Overall, Doyle has a 5.82 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. His 70 strikeouts are 24 more than the next closest teammate. He's been most hampered by allowing 14 extra base hits including eight home runs. Doyle had a 4.14 ERA in 23 appearances for Coastal Carolina last year. He's improved his K rate and stayed similar with his walk rate. Doyle's superlatives are in relation to what's currently a pitching staff at the bottom of the SEC, but he has upside and potential and has shown a lot of competitiveness on the mound.

Jackson Ross - Senior Infielder/Outfielder

Jackson Ross transferred to Ole Miss after a lengthy and successful career at FAU, and he's hitting .304 with a 1.014 OPS, one of three Rebels above the 1,000 mark in that stat. He's second in doubles and third in home runs and total bases. His 49 walks are 18 more than anyone else, and he's struck out 40 times, tied for the second most on the team. Ross is hitting .253 with an .890 OPS in league play. That's sixth in average and fourth in OPS. His strikeouts and walks are both elevated from last year at FAU, but considering the jump in competition, the numbers mostly make sense cross the board. Some regression with a move from a mid major to the SEC is expected, though the exceptions gain the majority of the press. Ross' weighted runs created stats are basically equal to last season. He's having somewhat of a better year than it seems with raw numbers. The lack of overall production in the lineup affects some of the places he's done well.

Connor Spencer - Senior RHP