OXFORD | The outcome had long been decided when Trenton Lyons came to the plate in the seventh inning on Sunday.

Kentucky led 15-1 and was three outs from the run-rule victory to sweep the series. It wasn’t quite over yet, though, as Lyons shot a single through the left side. He didn’t get beyond first base, but the freshman again delivered in a limited opportunity.

Lyons is 5-for-8 on the season with a double and four singles. He’s also walked twice, giving him a .700 on-base percentage. He pinch hit in all three Kentucky games this weekend, getting a hit on Friday to go with Sunday.

He’s struck out once, hit into a double play and reached on an error.

“He’s been terrific, just terrific,” Mike Bianco said. “I’m proud of him. A kid who hasn’t gotten a ton of at-bats and has hung in there. In the handful of at-bat’s he’s come through and in practice pitcher versus hitter. He’s done well.”

The Rebels are 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. Ole Miss is at Memphis Tuesday and visits Arkansas for three games starting Thursday.

Lyons has played in nine games (no starts) this season, with multiple plate appearances in a game just once. He’s come in during Ole Miss’ last offensive inning in all but two games.

The outliers are High Point when the Rebels led 22-2 in the fourth inning of a seven-inning run rule and Friday against Kentucky when he singled in a 5-3 game in the eighth inning with two outs and no one on base.

Outside of that UK at-bat, there’s been at least a seven-run score differential in every game he’s entered.

Lyons, a Christian Brothers product out of Memphis, had the highest in-game exit velocity during the MLB draft combine this past summer. He had a high signability number and stuck to it when teams inquired during the draft.

Catcher is his primary position, though he played pretty much everywhere during his high school and tournament ball games. Ole Miss has shuffled Campbell Smithwick and Eli Berch behind the plate.

“He has to get better behind the plate obviously, but if you keep swinging like that, you’ll find yourself on the field somewhere,” Bianco said.