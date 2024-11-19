Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focused on Lagway

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) and linebacker TJ Dottery (6) react after a defensive stop during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- DJ Lagway certainly got Ole Miss' attention this past Saturday. The Florida quarterback returned from a hamstring injury and completed 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in the Gators' 27-16 win over LSU. This season, the 6-foot-3, 239-pounder has completed 69 of his 118 passes for 1,297 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. It's his combination of size and speed, however, that has No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) locked in this week as it prepares for Saturday's 11 a.m. CST showdown with Florida (5-5, 3-4). "I think he's very athletic," Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery said Tuesday. "I think that's what allows him to be so explosive and he has a nice arm. He gets the ball out relative to his reads, and I think that's what allows him to make plays with his feet. It's the threat of him being able to throw and run." Ole Miss has terrorized quarterbacks all season, but in particular in recent weeks. That included Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold, Arkansas' Taylen Green and Georgia's Carson Beck. However, Lagway presents special challenges in terms of pursuit, Dottery said. "I think it's kind of the same mentality," Dottery said. "We have to be able to contain him and keep him in the pocket and keep contain as best we can. I think he's very good and he has a lot of potential." Dottery said Lagway reminds him a bit of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The Rebels played the Gamecocks in Columbia in October and controlled the freshman during a 31-6 win. However, the focus this week, Dottery said, is simply on winning. "I think when our backs are against the wall, we play our best," Dottery said. "Everybody just wants to put it all out and just continue to go. I like it. It's exciting for me."

Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Bentley feeling fresh late in the season: Ulysses Bentley IV has only had 50 carries so far this season. It's not the workload he wanted or expected, but 10 games into the season, the Ole Miss running back is mostly healthy and fresh. "You can say it's unusual, but at the same time, my body is feeling good," Bentley said. "Each and every day, I try to go to treatment and get in the cold tub. Even though I'm kind of a little banged up, I always find a way to get myself to feel good." The Rebels could be adding another weapon in the running game as early as this week, as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday former LSU running back Logan Diggs has been doing more in practice. "Obviously, he's a big guy and he brings a lot of power," Bentley said. "We've got a lot of finesse guys, but he definitely brings a lot of power to the running game."

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Passing game gaining confidence: With Tre Harris out the last few weeks, Ole Miss' offense was forced to grow. It did just that, putting up big numbers in the last 10 quarters versus Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia. "We couldn't fall off or we wouldn't be in the position we're in right now," Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee said. "I feel like the offense is in really good position and when Tre comes back, I feel like it's going to be even better." Lee has 40 catches for 696 yards and a touchdown entering Saturday's game at Florida. Lee said he is "feeling a lot better" after the Rebels' bye week. He was banged up for the wins over Arkansas and Georgia, but he said he got some rest and massage in during the open date and feels good. Lee said Harris "has been hard on himself" during his absence, trying to force his way back on to the field. "He's been doing a lot behind the scenes trying to get back and to make this team better," Lee said.

Ole Miss Rebels kicker Caden Davis (41) kicks an extra point during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images