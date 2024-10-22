Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: No quit in the Rebels

OXFORD — Jared Ivey said Tuesday there’s no quit whatsoever inside the Ole Miss locker room in the wake of the Rebels’ disappointing overtime loss at LSU 10 days ago. The Rebels (5-2 overall, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference) lost at LSU, 29-26, and then had a bye week to stew in the angst of it all going into the stretch run, beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3). “You pair that with having some time to let the body rest and I feel like everybody’s fresh and you have guys with a lot of energy and guys who have been wanting to get back in full pads and get back out there with a full practice and hit and get through our stuff,” Ivey said. Realistically, the Rebels have to win all five of its remaining games to make the College Football Playoff. That would mean wins over Oklahoma, Arkansas, No. 2 Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State, a daunting assignment for a team that has dropped two of its three league games already. Ivey said he’s seen no signs of any of his teammates giving up on the season. “I don’t think I see any quitters,” Ivey said. “I don’t feel like there were any quitters on the teams from the past after any losses. I don’t feel like I’ve been on teams here with guys like that who would just quit on you mid-season because of a loss. “We have been together and doing this thing for seven or eight months now, since spring ball, since fall camp and stuff like that. There’s no quit on my brother. They’re good dudes. They’re solid guys. I think that speaks to the culture we have set in place."

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts after an interception by defensive tackle Jamarious Brown (not pictured) against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Looking to lead: Ole Miss linebacker Pooh Paul leads the team in tackles with 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. This week, as the Rebels look to turn the page to Oklahoma and the rest of the, the Arkansas transfer is stepping up his leadership even more. “When I was coming into Ole Miss, one of my goals was to come in and be the leader of the defense,” Paul said. “I always said I wanted to be the guy on defense who brought the high energy as well as be that guy players could lean on when things got tough. I want to be that example. I want to be that guy they look at and make them go harder because they do the same for me. I look at some guys out there and they make me push myself harder because I’ve got my brother next to me doing the same. “It’s all about, like I said earlier in the year, I want 100 percent out of you because I’m going to give you 100 percent. At the end of the day, I gave you everything I had inside me so I want everything that’s inside you.”



Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Jardin Gilbert (2) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Not struggling: Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee pushed back a bit Tuesday when asked about the Rebels’ offense “struggling” in SEC play. “I really don’t think we’ve struggled too much in SEC play,” said Lee, who is second on the Ole Miss team with 27 receptions for 429 yards and a touchdown so far this season. “We just haven’t finished the best. So I’d say maybe just converting in the red-zone area and finishing on drives and yeah, we just have to finish in the red zone.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)