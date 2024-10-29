Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain

OXFORD -- It's been an incredibly dry October, both in Oxford and in Northwest Arkansas.
However, the forecast for Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., calls for a high of 71 degrees, with a 60 percent chance of rain. Specifically, The Weather Channel is calling for "cloudy with occasional rain showers and thunder possible," but for a running back, the dryness of the football matters.
No. 19 Ole Miss (6-2 overall, 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference) faces Arkansas (5-3, 3-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville. The chance of rain is something Ole Miss is taking into consideration as they prepare for the Razorbacks.
"You have to pack your running game and your defense," Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. said. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin harps on it every away game. You have to pack your run game and your defense, so that's what we mainly focus on. That's the motto."
Parrish leads Ole Miss with 656 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 120 carries so far this season.
He said Tuesday he's been every bit as focused on his pass blocking.
"I take that with a passion, protect the QB with my life," Parrish said. "So that's a big step in my game I wanted to take. I just had to bounce back from that LSU week and it was good to feel good again."
Saturday's game will be Ole Miss' first away from home since losing at LSU in overtime.
"That last road game was pretty rough," Parrish said. "We just have to play Ole Miss football. It's all about us at the end of the day. We just have to play Ole Miss football and go 1-0 at the end of the day."
Monday and Tuesday practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce.
Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and there Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.
Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.
Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.
Q Sauce is available locally at Oxford Meat Market Company as well BBQ All-Stars in Southaven, Finchers in Greenwood, Martin’s Market in Flora and Gift & Art Shop in Clarksdale.
Respect for Razorbacks' weapons: Ole Miss defensive back John Saunders Jr. said Tuesday he and his defensive back mates feel prepared to face Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.
He said it respectfully, as he compared Armstrong to Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.
"He's a good player, a big guy," Saunders said. "He has some similarities to Tre. We see receivers like that typically. We're just going to work our technique, do our jobs, work our assignments and limit him."
Armstrong is second in the SEC behind Harris with seven receptions per game this season. He's also second behind Harris with 103.14 yards receiving per game. He's third behind Harris and Mississippi State's Kevin Coleman Jr. with 49 catches on the season.
Ole Miss is also focused on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who trails only Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier in total offense in the SEC. Green accounts for 306.38 yards per game.
"We have to use everybody now on defense to stop the run because (Green) might pull the ball and run it," Saunders said. "We just have to make sure to account for the quarterback every play and make sure we know where he's at and make sure he's not trying to carry out a fake. And we have to get the opportunity to hit him, we have to make sure to make him feel us."
Saunders said his teammate, former Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul is "extremely looking forward" to his return to Fayetteville.
"I've never seen him so happy, honestly," Saunders said. "These days have been crazy watching his energy since he played there. It's going to be an exciting game for him."