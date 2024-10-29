Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain

OXFORD -- It's been an incredibly dry October, both in Oxford and in Northwest Arkansas.

However, the forecast for Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., calls for a high of 71 degrees, with a 60 percent chance of rain. Specifically, The Weather Channel is calling for "cloudy with occasional rain showers and thunder possible," but for a running back, the dryness of the football matters.

No. 19 Ole Miss (6-2 overall, 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference) faces Arkansas (5-3, 3-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville. The chance of rain is something Ole Miss is taking into consideration as they prepare for the Razorbacks.

"You have to pack your running game and your defense," Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. said. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin harps on it every away game. You have to pack your run game and your defense, so that's what we mainly focus on. That's the motto."

Parrish leads Ole Miss with 656 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 120 carries so far this season.

He said Tuesday he's been every bit as focused on his pass blocking.

"I take that with a passion, protect the QB with my life," Parrish said. "So that's a big step in my game I wanted to take. I just had to bounce back from that LSU week and it was good to feel good again."

Saturday's game will be Ole Miss' first away from home since losing at LSU in overtime.

"That last road game was pretty rough," Parrish said. "We just have to play Ole Miss football. It's all about us at the end of the day. We just have to play Ole Miss football and go 1-0 at the end of the day."