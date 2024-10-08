Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry

OXFORD — Diego Pounds admitted Tuesday he doesn’t know a lot about the Ole Miss-LSU rivalry.

The North Carolina transfer, now Ole Miss’ starting left tackle while Jayden Williams recovers from a knee injury, said this past Saturday’s game in Columbia, S.C., was the loudest environment he’d ever played in.

He’s been told this Saturday’s game at No. 13 LSU (6:30 p.m., ABC) will be much louder.

Pounds, a 6-foot-6, 340-pounder from Raleigh, N.C., said he’s learned to just trust his teammates.

“Since I’m a transfer, I don’t really feel what they feel for it, but these are my brothers and I would trust everything they say,” Pounds said Tuesday after the ninth-ranked Rebels’ practice. “They don’t like LSU. It’s a rivalry and I’m going to treat it exactly like a rivalry. At the end of the day, it’s just football. I’ve just figured out this whole Magnolia Bowl trophy. I’m new to it and I don’t know the deep roots about it, but if it’s a rivalry, it’s a rivalry, so I just treat every game like that.”

Pounds said preparing for Tiger Stadium is a daily thing, with huge speakers at practice mimicking the sounds of Baton Rouge.

“You just have to really key in to the quarterback’s clap,” Pounds said. “If you can’t hear the clap, you have to watch the ball but you just have to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”

Pounds said he’s also getting help from Williams, who has been in the Ole Miss program for three seasons.

“I’m actually sad he got hurt,” Pounds said. “Me and Jayden are really close friends and he’s just sitting there helping me out, helping me get ready every day, too. Even if it’s just from the sideline or if he’s telling me about what this player is doing on the field, he’s just helping me out.”