Media days are usually predictable affairs. All the coaches are excited for the season, confident that this is their year or at least say so publicly to put on a good face. They’re tanned and ready to go. The players all come pumped up and ready to hit the field. This is going to be the best one yet, they all say. I’ve covered countless media days across all conferences and it’s pretty much the same everywhere you go. Coaches have talking points. The media asks the same stuff and is happy that there’s a nice buffet. Did someone say open bar? Everybody has a great time. Nothing much is accomplished. Except this year has been a little different.

Advertisement

Yeah, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy stepped in some hot beer when he basically admitted at Big 12 Media Days to drinking and driving “a thousand times in my life” after his star running back Ollie Gordon was arrested for DUI (and isn’t expected to be suspended) this offseason. Gundy issued a statement later saying his words were about “nothing specific” but we’re also not fools. We totally got what Gundy was saying. SEC Media Days also got interesting when Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin called out radio host Paul Finebaum on his own air – and this one was classic Kiffin. He had been hanging onto this takedown from Finebaum years ago when Kiffin was still coaching USC (before getting fired in the wee hours of the morning at LAX after flying back from a loss to Arizona State). “Top-flight players are staying away from Lane Kiffin because of his reputation,” Finebaum said on College GameDay back then. “How did someone like Lane Kiffin ever get these jobs? How did he land the Raiders job, at Tennessee and particularly the one at SC? Most people think it’s because of his father, Monte, a defensive wizard. “In some respects, Lane Kiffin is the Miley Cyrus of college football. He has very little talent but we simply can’t keep our eyes off of him.” Now at SEC Media Days, Kiffin – with an almost tongue-in-cheek quality – lambasted Finebaum to his face with the kill shot of, “Really, I don’t know what you’re good at.” Finebaum has gotten a lot right over the years, some wrong. He’s been on a tangent recently that USC coach Lincoln Riley is no good and that Deion Sanders would be the best replacement if Riley leaves for the NFL or someplace else. Maybe he’s right on the Riley take, maybe he’s wrong. But Finebaum wasn’t totally off in criticizing Kiffin earlier in his career. The story of his playing days at Fresno State were legendary where he basically left a practice and returned not as a quarterback anymore on the team but as a self-appointed coach. He had no head coaching experience before getting the Oakland Raiders job that lasted 20 games (a 5-15 record) and a wild finish that was in part to blame on then-owner Al Davis.

Paul Finebaum (© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)