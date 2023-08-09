OXFORD | Ulysses Bentley repeatedly mentioned he felt good or great during Ole Miss’ media day last week.

He would tack it on to the end of answers, an excited and eager exclamation as he’s healthy and in line to join preseason all-everything Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. It’s the SEC, and teams need running back depth. Bentley is a great example of that.

The SMU transfer rushed for an AAC-best 913 yards in one of his seasons with the Mustangs, but fell behind in the Rebels’ rotation in 2022 after suffering a wrist ligament injury that required surgery. He had 16 carries for 73 yards while Judkins and Zach Evans combined for more than 2,500 and 25 touchdowns.

Against FBS teams, Bentley rushed for 30 yards on 12 carries.

“Last year was definitely kind of frustrating with the injury and not being out there with those guys,” Bentley said. “I went through therapy, and I feel good this year, way better and enjoy being out there. When I first got here, it was all new to me and with the SEC. I had to slow my game down.”

Evans is gone, leaving Bentley the closest thing to an incumbent next to Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing last season. Bentley has 16 of the 20 returning carries not connected to Judkins.

Other running backs include true freshman Kedrick Reescano, Matt Jones and new Oregon State transfer Jam Griffin, who ran for 488 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry for the Beavers in 2022.

Lane Kiffin historically gets significant yards from multiple running backs. Bentley expected ample opportunity in the backfield and also in the passing game as the Rebels are at least voicing the option of using running backs in the slot and to create mismatches.

“Definitely running back, but we’re running plays with me in slot and to confuse the defense, and I’m liking that,” Bentley said.

Bentley only had 14 snaps and two carries following week three. He scored four times in those three weeks before the wrist injury and the depth chart effectively ended his season. He’s added 15 pounds in the offseason and is at 205 while moving the same as his 190-pound self.

It’s for durability and production and a sign that he’s healthy.

“It helps me run over guys and take hits,” Bentley said.

Reescano looks the part in a uniform, but the Rebels have’t put full pads on yet. Griffin has a resume that made plucking the running back out of the portal at the 11th hour a no-brainer. And then there’s Bentley who has high expectations for himself and the belief that last season was just a delay.

He’s aware of Kiffin’s ability to spread the ball around. The wait to prove he can be one of those options has been a long one.

“Runs, screens, slants, I just want the chance with the ball in my hands,” Bentley said.