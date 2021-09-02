Unplugged: Corral turns off social media, locked in on Louisville

OXFORD — Matt Corral deleted his social media Wednesday night.

Twitter is gone. So is Instagram.

He might look here and there, he admitted Thursday, but he’s not going to be spending much time, now that the 2021 season has arrived, reading through mentions.

Without social media at his fingertips, Corral didn’t know Wednesday that former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, now a college football analyst at ESPN, predicted Corral would join that elusive fraternity come December.

“I’m going with the most fun to watch gunslinger in all of college football: Matt Corral,” Griffin said on ESPN. “I think he’s going to fix his turnover issues and he’s going to go out and lead Ole Miss to being a serious contender in the College Football Playoff. It’s not the safe pick, it’s not the trendy pick, but this guy’s exciting.”

Corral learned of Griffin’s prediction Thursday at practice. Ole Miss faces Louisville Monday night in Atlanta in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“That’s pretty awesome but I don’t really try to focus on it,” Corral said. “Coaches don’t even talk about it. They talk about how much I suck, so it’s all good.”

Corral’s focus is on team, not individual acclaim, as the season-opener nears. After throwing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 10 games in 2020, Corral is being asked to lead the Rebels to the next level in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.

He said Thursday he’s worked through the playbook non-stop since the Jan. 2 Outback Bowl win over Indiana. He guessed the Rebels have installed the offense 3-4 times during the offseason and preseason. Leadership, Corral said, has been great. All that’s left between now and Monday is some fine-tuning.

“I’m expecting drop-8, obviously,” Corral said, referring to Louisville’s expected game-plan. “Nothing is going to surprise me. If they go four-down, I’m expecting the unexpected.”

Corral got specific Thursday, saying he expects the Cardinals to throw some 35 Double-Cloud looks at him, ,maybe mix in some 26 Tampa.

“Doing what Arkansas did, essentially,” Corral said.

That game is never far from Corral’s mind — or the narrative that accompanies the California native when critics look for flaws in his game. Corral threw six interceptions in the 33-21 loss in Fayetteville. He rebounded, of course, but the aftermath of the loss to the Hogs forced Corral to be more introspective.

“There are some things you have to do that you don’t want to do because that’s the role you’re in,” Corral said. “That’s the type of person you want to be. I’ve said it before but this whole offseason was growing mentally, and I think that includes leadership and being able to be transparent with my team.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve. They know when something’s wrong with me. I have a hard time asking for help, and they know that. That type of team camaraderie is going to carry on the field, most definitely.”

Corral has plenty of weapons at his disposal this fall, even though his 2020 favorite, wide receiver Elijah Moore, is now with the NFL’s New York Jets. Braylon Sanders is back, as is a loaded running back room and a deeper offensive line.

“I think as long as we stay within the system, it’s more prolific that way,” Corral said. “It’s just everybody doing the right thing and depending on one another.”

It’s all part of the maturation process for Corral, and that means being smart at all times. Corral’s first stamp on the Ole Miss program was his part in a brawl in the second half of the 2018 Egg Bowl.

Three years later, the fight is still there, but Corral knows he has to know when to channel it and when to let it out.

“It’s all about situation,” Corral said. “(Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby knows I’m going to be smart. He trusts me but if he sees me be aggressive and take unnecessary hits, he’s going to say something. The key was to take less hits on me than last year — get out of the way when I need to and understanding the situation. If it’s a fourth-and-1 and we need it, I’m going to take that hit to get the extra yard. I’m going to be passive and aggressive, depending on the situation, I guess.”