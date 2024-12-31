Unpredictable: 'Mayor' Pegues leaving Ole Miss as fan favorite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was Dec. 18, 2019, and JJ Pegues was done with recruiting.

Ole Miss, with new coach Lane Kiffin in tow, was late to the proverbial party. Instead, Pegues signed with Auburn.

Some five-plus years later, the Oxford native is preparing to play his final college game, his legacy as one of the most popular players in the modern era long since secure.

“I definitely wouldn’t have thought of that,” Pegues said, smiling broadly. “It’s been a blessing and it all was in God’s plan. I thank Him for everything He’s done for me and everything He’s going to do for me.”

Pegues, who is affectionately called the “mayor” of Oxford, actually got a day as the city’s acting mayor on Egg Bowl Friday last month.

“That’s a blessing as well,” Pegues said. “I’d have never thought I’d come back and be the mayor for a day on the day of the Egg Bowl and score a touchdown. There have been so many blessings.”

Pegues has 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks as he heads into Thursday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus Duke at EverBank Stadium. He’s also been a huge part of Ole Miss’ goal-line and short-yardage offense, getting 20 carries for 62 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

In short, it’s been a storybook career for Pegues since transferring from Auburn to Ole Miss in January 2022. Three years later, he’s one of the vocal leaders inside then program and a fan favorite.

“We’ve been trying to soak it in and soak it up,” Pegues said. “Being from Oxford, Mississippi, and playing for Ole Miss was a dream come true.”

Pegues said the reality that his career is almost over sank in on Tuesday during the Rebels’ practice at the University of North Florida. His defensive line coach, Randall Joyner, had the departing players speak to the younger players about how they had built connections among each other that will live on after football.

Pegues said he’ll get a few days in Oxford after Thursday’s game before turning his attention to preparing for the NFL Draft. He said he’ll be training in Arizona.

“I really haven’t looked into it or heard much,” Pegues said. “I know my agent has really worked to try to hear stuff, but I haven’t looked too far into it.”

Pegues considered leaving for the NFL last year but elected to stay, concentrating on learning more defensive line technique and lingo and “getting another year of D-line under my belt.”

He said Joyner and defensive coordinator Pete Golding have helped him refine his skills heading into the draft process.

“It definitely helped out a lot,” Pegues said. “Just their knowledge of the game and Coach Joyner, I’ve always said, is a pass rush guru. So him helping me and Jared Ivey with our pass-rush game and Coach Golding is helping us understand defense and why offenses run this in certain situation, and I really think it’s a situation that bettered us.”