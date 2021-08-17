Upon further review, Rebels' defense held its own in Sunday scrimmage

OXFORD — Upon further review, Lane Kiffin wasn’t nearly as upset with his defense as he thought he was following Sunday’s scrimmage.

After watching the film of the 19-series session inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Ole Miss coach revised his assessment a bit. As it turns out, Kiffin said, the Rebels’ starting defense played pretty well. The backups, however, did not.

“After looking at and separating those, our (starting) defense played pretty well,” Kiffin said Tuesday following practice. “Obviously that means our 2s and 3s did not because of all the scoring but going back over it, there were some very positive things on defense. …It also means our (backup) offense has to get better also.”

Linebacker MoMo Sanogo said the Rebels’ starting defense felt it played very well against both the backup offense and the starting unit, which it faced in some goal-line and red-zone situations Sunday.

“That’s positive to me,” Sanogo said.

The veteran defender reiterated something that has been said throughout the preseason: Ole Miss has a newfound energy on defense.

“That’s huge,” Sanogo said. “Especially in sudden-change situations where the offense — God forbid — throws a pick, you’ve got to get back out there and stop the other team, regardless of their position on the field, so energy is huge.”

Sanogo said the Rebels’ defense is “on the cusp,” adding that he and his defensive teammates just need to keep “hammering at the details every single day” for now until the start of the season.

“When we do that, it’s going to be a great defense,” Sanogo said. “To me, what feels different is we can do a lot of everything. We’re like Jack in the box or a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. And we do it all well. …I’m excited about it.”

Sanogo had praise for transfer linebacker Chance Campbell, Navy transfer Jake Springer and safety Otis Reese, who was cleared in time to play the final three games on the 2020 season.

“That makes not just our defense better right now, but all that competition, that’s what makes teams last, year after year,” Sanogo said.