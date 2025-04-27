Vanderbilt dominates Rebels to salvage Sunday finale

OXFORD | Vanderbilt dominated every facet of the series finale against Ole Miss on Sunday.

The Rebels had already clinched the series with wins on Friday and Saturday, but the Commodores salvaged a game on getaway day, run-ruling Ole Miss 13-0 in seven innings. The Commodores had 16 hits to the Rebels’ three hits, as starter Colby Fennell threw a complete game.

Ole Miss is 31-13 and 12-9 in the SEC, while Vanderbilt improves to 31-13 and 12-9.

Home plate umpire Will Posey ejected Mike Bianco during the second inning. It’s his second removal in four weeks. The dust-up stemmed from Fennell beginning his delivery within seconds of the pitch clock starting the countdown.

Posey twice awarded strikes to Ole Miss hitters because they were “delaying” Fennell. Bianco came out of the dugout shouting at Posey following the second one and was walking back off the field when Posey ejected him. Bianco then turned and jogged toward Posey, who walked toward the third base line. The other umpires surrounded Bianco to attempt to guide him away from Posey.

“Basically the pitcher isn’t allowed to pitch until the hitter is looking at him, and obviously he’s doing it right at that point, and it’s making it really difficult,” Bianco said. “That’s what the rule is at least.”

Posey, seconds later, told Fennell to slow down and wait for Ole Miss hitters to establish eye contact before beginning his delivery. Multiple SEC teams have complained about Fennell’s quick-pitching this season.

"It seems to be a problem for a lot of people,” Fennell said last week. “I've always just pitched fast, just get the ball, get right back on there and get thrown. But it definitely frustrates people. A lot of people seem to get pretty angry"

Fennell struck out 12 with one walk and threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes. Luke Hill had a double, and Isaac Humphrey two hits.

Ole Miss starter Mason Nichols got two outs on four pitches, but Vanderbilt scored two runs before the first inning ended, and the right-hander didn’t record an out in the second frame. The Commodores led 5-0 after two innings. Nichols allowed five hits and two walks on 46 pitches.

Five different relievers threw for the Rebels, including Mason Morris who tossed nine pitches and gave up two hits and a walk out of four batters after throwing 42 pitches on Friday.

Vanderbilt was 1-for-27 with runners on base through the first two games but had 11 hits in 23 chances on Sunday, including 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Ole Miss was 0-for-8 and 0-for-5 in those categories.

“They were really good today and hit everyone,” Bianco said. “A ton of two-strike hits and good at-bats.”