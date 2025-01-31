Video: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl previews Ole Miss matchup

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl previews the Tigers' matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oxford. The Rebels (16-4, 5-3) are coming off a win over Texas, and Auburn's lone loss this season is at Duke. The Tigers are 19-1 and 7-0.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl previews the Tigers' matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oxford. The Rebels (16-4, 5-3) are coming off a win over Texas, and Auburn's lone loss this season is at Duke. The Tigers are 19-1 and 7-0.
Four-star CB Dorian Barney spent the weekend in Oxford visiting Ole Miss. He discussed the trip with Rivals.com
It's time for an NFL Championship Weekend edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Ole Miss' losing streak increased to three Saturday night with an eight-point loss at No. 22 Missouri
It's time for the penultimate edition of Season 5 of The Butcher vs. The Dance instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market
Ole Miss released its financial report for FY24 this week. Head inside for a summary.
Four-star CB Dorian Barney spent the weekend in Oxford visiting Ole Miss. He discussed the trip with Rivals.com
It's time for an NFL Championship Weekend edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Ole Miss' losing streak increased to three Saturday night with an eight-point loss at No. 22 Missouri