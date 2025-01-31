Advertisement
Published Jan 31, 2025
Video: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl previews Ole Miss matchup
Jay Tate
AuburnSports.com
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl previews the Tigers' matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oxford. The Rebels (16-4, 5-3) are coming off a win over Texas, and Auburn's lone loss this season is at Duke. The Tigers are 19-1 and 7-0.

