RebelGrove - Wade says playing at Ole Miss would be 'amazing experience'

Four-star outside linebacker Keaten Wade and Summit (Tenn.) High School are coming off a 14-1 season and a 5A state title, but things have not slowed down one bit since winning a ring in December.

"I'm just working on getting bigger, faster, stronger," Wade said. "We move up to 6A next season so we want to prove we belong."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has seen his offer sheet grow over the course of his junior season, adding notable offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. But, the Spring Hill, Tenn., native is still taking things slow due to the dead period's extension into the spring.

"I'll eventually narrow things down to a top eight or a top 10," Wade said. "After the dead period is lifted, I want to go visit some places."

The Rebels were one of the programs that extended an offer to Wade, but he said he already had interest in Ole Miss before Lane Kiffin took over in 2020.

"I was already interested in Ole Miss," Wade said. "Playing for a program like that would be an amazing experience."

The No. 140 overall prospect in the 2022 class has seen Oxford in person, taking an unofficial visit last February, but he's also taken in a virtual visit due to the pandemic's restrictions on in-person visits.

"It was cool to see everything in Oxford again," Wade said. "Learning what they have to offer and seeing everything up until kickoff was awesome."

He's been in contact with Alex Collins, Ole Miss' Associate Director of On-Campus Recruiting, but he's also talked to the head man himself, too.

"He's a cool dude," Wade said of Kiffin.

