RebelGrove - Wade says playing at Ole Miss would be 'amazing experience'

Wade says playing at Ole Miss would be 'amazing experience'
Four-star outside linebacker Keaten Wade and Summit (Tenn.) High School are coming off a 14-1 season and a 5A state title, but things have not slowed down one bit since winning a ring in December.
"I'm just working on getting bigger, faster, stronger," Wade said. "We move up to 6A next season so we want to prove we belong."
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has seen his offer sheet grow over the course of his junior season, adding notable offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. But, the Spring Hill, Tenn., native is still taking things slow due to the dead period's extension into the spring.
"I'll eventually narrow things down to a top eight or a top 10," Wade said. "After the dead period is lifted, I want to go visit some places."
The Rebels were one of the programs that extended an offer to Wade, but he said he already had interest in Ole Miss before Lane Kiffin took over in 2020.
"I was already interested in Ole Miss," Wade said. "Playing for a program like that would be an amazing experience."
The No. 140 overall prospect in the 2022 class has seen Oxford in person, taking an unofficial visit last February, but he's also taken in a virtual visit due to the pandemic's restrictions on in-person visits.
"It was cool to see everything in Oxford again," Wade said. "Learning what they have to offer and seeing everything up until kickoff was awesome."
He's been in contact with Alex Collins, Ole Miss' Associate Director of On-Campus Recruiting, but he's also talked to the head man himself, too.
"He's a cool dude," Wade said of Kiffin.
Welcome back @KeatenWade pic.twitter.com/DvrfRr3yZS— SummitGridIronClub (@GridSummit) November 28, 2020
Wade is versatile enough to play both ways for Summit, but he said he favors the defensive side of the football.
"Defense suits me better," Wade said. "I can make a bigger impact there at linebacker with my length and versatility. ...Schools are recruiting me there, wanting me to play outside linebacker or as an edge rusher."
Despite playing in just three games this past season, Wade managed to make 22 tackles while also chipping in four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and three sacks.
Speaking of versatility, Wade's twin brother, Destin Wade, is highly-sought after as well, boasting most of the same scholarship offers as his brother. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback finished the 2020 season with 2,899 total yards and 37 total touchdowns.
The two thought about doing their own thing with recruiting, but that plan quickly changed.
"At first we wanted to go our separate ways," Wade said. "But now we want to play together. I love that dude."
VIDEO Extra --> Destin Wade (@Destinwade1) rushed for 93 yards and 2 TDs and completed 7-of-10 passes for 135 yards and a TD in the Class 5A Championship ... he closed with 37 touchdowns this season. He was named the championship MVP: pic.twitter.com/CRNmevX2Q4— Charles Pulliam (@cspulliam) December 5, 2020
The offer sheets are similar and Wade said that when they narrow things down, that list will most likely be the same as well.
"We talk to a lot of the same schools so I think we will narrow it down together," Wade said. "(We are) a true package deal."
The offer list will almost certainly continue to grow, but Wade said he has a running list of "favorites" right now heading into the spring.
"We will both primarily focus on Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia. ...Those are the schools that want us both. We like a lot of the same schools and I don't think distance will be a factor. Whatever fits best."
Wade said he and his brother hope to be able to make a decision this summer before their senior seasons start.