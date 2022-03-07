Wallace already planning return trip after visit to Ole Miss
Three-star wide receiver/tight end Keion Wallace arrived in Oxford Saturday eager to see what Ole Miss was all about. He left with the Rebels high on his list. “It was a good visit,” Wallace said. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news