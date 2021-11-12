WAR ROOM: Rebels set for huge weekend in Oxford

With Ole Miss set to welcome in ESPN College Gameday and a host of unofficial visitors as well as three official visitors for an SEC West and top-12 tussle with Texas A&M, it's time for another RebelGrove.com War Room.

Head inside for more than 2,000 words on the Ole Miss recruiting front, as we dive into questions such as:

Who all is coming to Oxford this weekend?

What's the goal with current commits for the A&M game?

Where does Ole Miss stand with Jaheim Oatis and other top prospects?

How could the coaching carousel affect the Rebels?

The War Room includes updates on prospects like these:

"I wrote it earlier this week, but people speak of Deion Smith to Ole Miss with near certainly. It’s portal and recruiting, so excuse me if I don’t go that strongly, but I can’t find anyone to tell me it’s not happening."

"Jeff Lebby, on the other hand, is a hot name that could have decisions to make after the coaching carousel turns a bit. I was told to keep an eye on jobs such as SMU, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette should those jobs open up after this season. Lebby wants to be a head coach and could be a candidate at those programs and/or programs like those if Sonny Dykes, Jamey Chadwell and/or Billy Napier land bigger jobs in this cycle, as some expect."

HEAD INSIDE THE WAR ROOM NOW