Watkins ready to open for Rebs instead of against them

OXFORD | Jordan Watkins, this time a year ago, was preparing for his season opener against Ole Miss.

Now, he’s playing for Ole Miss and fighting for a substantial role in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense. It’s been a whirlwind, and Watkins is thrilled with what’s transpired in his decision to be a Rebel.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Watkins said. “Last year I remember getting ready for Ole Miss and their scouting report and what they do, and now I go against them every day, and I play for Ole Miss. It’s surreal and I have to take a step back and take it all in. Playing in the SEC from the SEC is a big step up and I’m excited for SEC football.”

Watkins caught four passes for 35 yards for Louisville against Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta. The Rebels won, 43-24, on their way to a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth. Louisville finished 6-6 in the regular season, and Watkins didn’t play in the bowl game.

He committed to Ole Miss prior to the game and was in Oxford for spring practice.

Watkins, on the season, had 35 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He caught touchdowns against Duke, Syracuse, NC State and Florida State. As a freshman, he caught eight passes in 10 games and also returned 11 kickoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder played outside receiver consistently at Louisville but will be more in the slot at Ole Miss. At least that’s the plan. As injuries have occurred throughout camp, Watkins has moved around. He believes he can play any receiver position.

“I needed to get the feel of the game a little more, butt I’m very comfortable now in this offense,” Watkins said. “It’s been a good transition and I like the speed of everything.”

Ole Miss shifted toward Troy this week, as the opener is fewer than two weeks away, and classes have started on campus. The Rebels spent Wednesday working against the scout team and getting familiar with the Trojans. First-year head coach Jon Sumrall was a former assistant at Ole Miss and most recently at Kentucky.

Situational football is an emphasis with games approaching. Ole Miss hasn’t named a starting quarterback, but both Jaxon Dart and Luke Altmyer are rotating snaps.

“There are always certain scenarios you can’t prepare for like you want to, but we’re going against what is the closest possible to that,” Watkins said. “We handled situational football in the two-minute and four-minute really well.

“We head in next week; it’s crazy that it’s here.”