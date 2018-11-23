OXFORD | The first coaching move following the Ole Miss season has occurred.

Wesley McGriff won't return as Ole Miss defensive coordinator, ending his two-year tenure with the program. McGriff was also the Ole Miss defensive backs coach in 2012. He had stints with the New Orleans Saints and Auburn between the two stops in Oxford.

McGriff has two years remaining on a contract valued at approximately $1.1 million per season. The buyout calls for 100 percent of the salary to be paid out during the course of the contract length. Any future coaching salary will deduct from the amount Ole Miss owes McGriff.

“I want to thank Wesley for his hard work and dedication to Ole Miss,” Matt Luke said. “Despite the challenges his unit faced this season, we can be better on that side of the ball, and I determined new leadership is needed.”

The Rebels (5-7, 1-7), losers of five straight to end the season, entered the week 123rd nationally in total defense, giving up an average of 489 yards per game. Ole Miss was 120th nationally against the pass and 113th against the run.

The Rebels entered the week 113th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 36.3 points per game. Ole Miss has allowed at least 28 points in 22 straight conference games.

McGriff said following the loss to Mississippi State that personnel is the biggest need to improve the defense. Ole Miss lost multiple defensive backs during the season to injury and was thin in the front seven defensively.

"It's all about recruiting to start," McGriff said. "You have to get these guys some help. It's about personnel. We talk about scheme, but it's first about players, and then we focus on scheme."