What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin met with the media Wednesday. Kiffin's No. 13-ranked Rebels are 3-0 and off this weekend as they await an Oct. 2 date with No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Kiffin’s Opening Statement: We practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The players will meet Friday morning and then we’ll have the weekend off and get back to work on Alabama. It’s a chance to play some younger players this week and get people healthy even though it’s not a major issue with us this early in the year. As I’ve said before, it’s not the best time for a bye. I wish it was later but it is what it is.

Are there players or position groups you’re trying to evaluate this week?

Kiffin: Not necessarily. Maybe some DBs because we haven’t played many and receivers as always. Unfortunately, we have not rotated a lot of guys this year on the outside. We have this year on the inside. So we’re trying to find some depth there.

What he meant: Kiffin is practically begging another wide receiver to emerge. They’re obviously hoping Bralon Brown gets healthy and they’re basically willing Dannis Jackson into some sort of role. If you ever wonder what worries Kiffin about this team, don’t. It’s depth. That’s it.

Did you have a program schedule in your mind when you took the job?

Kiffin: I’ve never thought like that. I’ve never said, ‘OK, take a job and be this in Year 1 or Year 2 or Year 3,’ just like I’ve never said that during the season. ‘We need to win this many games.’ We’re always just trying to improve and there are so many variable, especially nowadays with transfers that go into it. You have to have some luck, too, and stay healthy. …Rankings don’t mean anything, really, until the last one. But if you were to say you guys are ranked wherever we are now three games through the second year, with the energy nationally that I’m feeling when we’re talking to recruits, I would say we’re doing pretty well. But again, the final ranking is what matters from a football standpoint. From a recruiting standpoint, you want energy around the program. Where it is in kids’ minds across the country versus where it was two years ago is dramatically different.

What he meant: Kiffin used today to talk to recruits and about recruiting. The message started here. He’s got momentum. How does he know? He’s on the phone with recruits and when you have it, you know it. When you don’t, you know that, too.

Weather didn’t help last week, but how was the energy last week around the program for the Tulane game?

Kiffin: It’s unfortunate because of the weather that the crowd numbers were what they were. I think, judging off the energy earlier during the Walk (of Champions), it would’ve been pretty electric. The good thing was the recruits and the players were able to see that during the Walk. Talking to kids that watched the game nationally, they don’t really see the crowd. They see the production on the field and having 61 points halfway through the third (quarter), that was good. I think the first game being on Monday paid a lot of dividends. Even down at the Bucs game (Sunday), NFL players from the Bucs and Falcons were talking about that game to me just because so many people were watching it. Any other slot you get on a Saturday, you’re sharing it.

What he meant: Yes, the weather took the air out of the stadium Saturday night. But they were smart enough to make sure kids saw the Walk of Champions. Oh, and then he throws in a couple of brag moments. Kids like that. Sixty-one points by the third quarter? Not everyone does that, he’s telling recruits. And having his father’s name put in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor gave him a way to issue a reminder to prospects that his NFL roots run deep.

When you took this job, what did you know about Matt Corral?

Kiffin: I did not know that much. I had heard the name. I knew about the different commitments to different places. I watched briefly right before the interview, some offensive plays and some offensive tape of the guys, especially the young guys. I did not know very much.

What he meant: Thank God Oregon didn’t move on Corral sooner. Thank goodness Keith Carter moved quickly. I’m kidding. I don’t know.

Are you surprised he is where he is right now?

Kiffin: I wouldn’t say surprised. I remember the first time I ever saw him throw, I turned to (Jeff) Lebby and said, ‘That’s really special and unique.’ He could just throw the deep ball like 70 yards like it was nothing. He is extremely arm-talented. He shows plays every Saturday that people don’t make. I’ve said it before. Ole Miss fans need to appreciate this while you have it. This is a generational arm talent that you’re going to get spoiled with. Not too many people ever make those plays that he’s making and there are a lot on Sundays who don’t make them.

What he meant: Kiffin clearly knows he has a special quarterback and he’s trying to capitalize. There’s a strong relationship there, I think. Corral has serious talent and can make throws and has thrived under Kiffin and Lebby. He’s right about enjoying the moment, by the way. Matt Corrals don’t grow on trees, and I’m guessing that Kiffin is absolutely using Corral as a recruiting tool as he searches for his eventual replacement.

What was it like Sunday seeing your dad honored in Tampa?

Kiffin: That was really cool just to be there. It worked out with the bye. To be part of that and know how much time he spent sleeping in the office — I remember he would go into work on Monday and not come back until Thursday or Friday night. He put a lot of time in there and you could see it with the players — (Warren) Sapp and (Derrick) Brooks and Ronde (Barber) and (Mike) Alstott and all those guys. It was really cool.

What he meant: I asked the question and he hardly looked at me during the answer. I almost thought he was going to get choked up. He loves his dad. He’s proud of his dad. It was cool he got to be there Sunday when the Buccaneers honored him. That’s all. The guy might be cool and aloof and all that, but he’s still Monty’s son.

How important is it that you’ll be able to finally get out and recruit this weekend? Will the proposal to change the signing class limit to 32-35 players change anything in your approach to this class?

Kiffin: I don’t do very much on things we can’t control, so until they tell us something has changed, I don’t worry about it. That would change. The more they raise it, the better it is for high school kids. They’ve got hundreds of high school kids not getting scholarships they would’ve gotten before because we are all holding spots and basically holding spots to take people that have already used up an initial spot. So it doesn’t take a math major to figure out high school kids are the ones getting screwed in this whole thing.

What he meant: He didn’t even answer the first question because the second one got his juices flowing. Kiffin is going to use the transfer portal because he has to and needs to, but he hates the stupidity of not allowing schools to replace players lost to the portal. The NCAA appears poised to fix that situation, and Kiffin is obviously all for it. Throw in the fact that his program is hot right now and he’s doubly ready.

When you compare the SEC today to where it was 12 years ago when you got to Tennessee, what do you think contributed to offense going on such an upswing?

Kiffin: That’s a good question because when I do get asked about the SEC back there versus now, I feel like there were great defensive players you played against every week and you had to scheme around them. There’s still that. Now I feel like there’s more offense and the numbers prove that. Like last year, there were historic numbers in the conference with only conference games. I’m not sure. I think there are more non-traditional offensive coaches calling plays in this conference. This was notoriously a traditional offensive conference. Guys came in and started changing it, like Hugh Freeze. This was an I-formation conference. I think that’s where you see the change. Also, the best players are now coming to the SEC. It was never like this. California kids didn’t come to the SEC. Hawaii kids didn’t come to the SEC. Now, everyone comes to the SEC on both sides. So, it’s where the best players are.

What he meant: More recruiting talk incoming. He answered the question, giving credit to Freeze, which was a nice touch. Freeze absolutely impacted the SEC, indirectly (or maybe directly) leading to Kiffin’s hiring in Tuscaloosa. However, the interesting part of the answer was when he shifted to talking about national recruiting. Playing in the SEC is attractive all over the country. He just had a quarterback in from California on an official visit and Ole Miss is working to establish a national brand. Kiffin was on his recruiting game Wednesday, as evidenced by this answer.