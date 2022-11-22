Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"Unusual week. I guess we've got to recap the game because it is Monday, even though it doesn't seem like that to us because he had to get ahead. Obviously discouraging outcome in the game. We did not play well really at all on defense in any phase. Offensively, we had a lot of yards but didn't finish drives in the red zone and had three turnovers. It has no deal in analytics and what happens. It's just a reminder of stats that aren't important, that you can be plus 200 yards in a game over an opponent and still lose the game and not really a close game. I would tell you what's most important, which is scoring the red zone, which I think they went 100 percent touchdowns and we were 2-of-4 or 2-of-5. And three turnovers to none. That would be the formula. We certainly helped them, and their quarterback played well, and they really ran the ball extremely well. So, on to the next one. Big challenge ahead. Chance to win our third Egg Bowl since we've been here. It's a challenging opponent on a short week. We had the late game on the road and they had the 11 a.m. home game. It is what it is. We've got a lot of work to do between now and then to play a really good offense that has run the ball well at times this year too, which is unusual, as well as they're one of the top passing teams in the country. Speaking of red zone, I think they're second or third in red zone touchdowns in the country.”

What he meant: Can’t help but note the defense isn’t getting a lot of love these days. I’m not saying it deserves it necessarily. I’m just picking that up. Obviously, the emphasis is on red zone offense this week and, as he noted, Mississippi State is better running the football than it gets credit for.

On what stands out about the Egg Bowl rivalry…

What he said:

"I don't know. It seems like there's not a lot of love in the relationship, I guess is the positive, nice way of putting it. It means a lot to a lot of people. We've been fortunate to turn it back our direction the last couple of years and trying to keep it that way.”

What he meant: It’s impossible not to be aware of what’s going on outside of the game. Here, he’s asked a question about the rivalry and he barely touches it. Maybe I’m reading too much into an answer of little substance. Then again, he and Mike Leach have helped soften some of the vitriol that had taken over the rivalry.

On the impact a third Egg Bowl victory would have on recruiting…

What he said:

"Maybe we'll have enough money to have a facility that doesn't leak water on us if we win the third one. It would be great. In general, as you look at the three years, I think we've come a long ways with the program, on-field success with whatever, 18 wins the last two years and a chance for 19. I think we've turned over the roster, improved the roster. Obviously improved on-field production and made the program a lot more visible nationally to recruit to then where it was when we got here. This would be another good notch in there to help that in front of a national audience on Thursday night.”

What he meant: Kiffin was standing in the bowels of Vaught-Hemingway, in the team halftime meeting room, when he said this. He’s there because the school is spending like $60 million renovating the Manning Center. That was an unnecessary shot, a sign of things to come Monday. The rest is fine. The program has improved, the roster has been turned over, but given a chance to discuss recruiting, Kiffin basically passed.

On Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers…

What he said:

"Same thing. High completion percentage. Really good with the ball. Hardly ever gets sacked. Does a great job.”

What he meant: Nothing to add here. Rogers is a solid quarterback who runs Leach’s system well.

On MSU head coach Mike Leach and their relationship…

What he said:

"Unusual. Different. Not a normal coach at all. I think Mike's great. Fun to be around. League meetings before. Head coach meetings are a little different. Out west, people get along and hang out at the pool and stuff. You get to know people there—different than our SEC meetings. He was always funny and fun to be around. I think he's brilliant and obviously very creative.”

What he meant: Kiffin has covered this ground before. He likes Leach, knows him well from their days in the Pac-12 (or whatever it will be called when USC and UCLA leave) and enjoys time with him. And if he thinks the SEC meetings are tense now…

On if his players ask him about coaching rumors…

What he said:

"They don't. They know how we operate, and they've been in this before so they don't even ask. They know how we do things here. Pro mindset of preparing every day to get better and win. I don't know what else to say. I'm extremely happy here. Like we just talked about, the difference in where this program is now compared to three years ago. We feel that we have really good support. I can get up here and give you, whatever it was, the 'pine box' speech, 'I'm not going to be the next head coach at Alabama.' I can give you those things. I don't know what those mean. I don't know what else to say. Been here three years and been fortunate enough, I guess now I have three different contracts. So I don't know why all of a sudden a fourth contract makes people feel better. Like I said, we're very appreciative of everything here.”

What he meant: Boy, there’s a lot here. The “pro mindset” part kind of went out the window later Monday, so I’ll skip that. He said, yet again, that he’s “happy” at Ole Miss and believes the program is much better than it was three years ago (and it absolutely is). Referencing Tuberville’s comment and Saban’s comment from his time in Miami when Alabama was pursuing him was interesting. Was that Kiffin saying, “Hey, I’m not going to stand up here and lie to you,” or was that him saying, “This is an impossible spot. It’s Monday. I can’t go where I’m going until Friday. What am I supposed to say?” As for the part about the fourth contract, that’s disingenuous. Kiffin knows people want to know if he’s going to sign the new deal and stay at Ole Miss or not sign it and leave. I get not wanting to deliver that answer at this moment, but he knows that the question everyone has.

On if he's concerned about players handling the coaching rumors…

What he said:

"I think about that. I've asked our coaches, 'Do you think that is an issue?' They've said, 'no.' Like analytics, we study the past. We played in the last game at FAU in a conference championship, and that morning ESPN leaked that we were the head coach at Ole Miss and the entire team knew and we went out and won by 40. These same questions were there the same week we were one play away from beating Alabama, so not much analytics to show that would matter about player performance.”

What he meant: He certainly makes a valid point there, but in light of the Arkansas game and some of the social media activity of a multitude of people, it’s difficult to believe this saga isn’t a bit of a distraction inside the program at this point.

On Davison Igbinosun…

What he said:

"We envision them both playing. Davison did some really good things, and Miles Battle had worked really hard, so we made a change. I anticipate them both playing.”

What he meant: Nothing to add. Both played in Fayetteville. I suspect that they’ll both play on Thanksgiving.

On if anything was submitted regarding penalties vs. Arkansas…

What he said:

"They come back usually tonight. We actually aren't allowed to share them with you. Even if they were back, I'm not supposed to share them with you. We are working with Micah Pettus though on his penalty, which is, now I have to teach guys not to just kick someone's ass at the end of a play before the whistle is blown. When it happened during the game, I wanted some help of what I'm supposed to coach. I guess now I know.”

What he meant: Kiffin is still pretty upset about the first touchdown called back for holding on Pettus. I wish I had the film of the early part of the game. I remember seeing an official getting on Pettus a couple of times after the end of plays. Beats me. I wish there were more communication between officials and the media. Fans would like that. It’s not going to happen.

On if the loss at Arkansas will fuel Ole Miss on the short week…

What he said:

"Unfortunately, the two times here that we've played Alabama competitively and well, especially on offense, we've gone and had Arkansas the next week and not played really well. Every week is different, as we see all over the country. You can't compare scores and think this team, that team. Arkansas loses to Liberty, then Arkansas is easily one or two plays away from beating LSU, and then they beat us. You can't play that game.”

What he meant: Truer words… The transitive property does not apply to college football. Try it. You’ll lose money.

On talking with his offense after a 700-yard game in a defeat…

What he said:

"It's glaring. It's the stuff we teach. This would probably be as glaring as an example as you can have about what is the most important. It's not moving the ball between the end lines, it's finishing drives and not turning the ball over. You go minus-three in any game, I think it's 91 percent you're going to lose before you even get to the rest of the stats like the red zone. They did a great job and we certainly hurt ourselves.”

What he meant: Turnovers kill. He’s not wrong. And Arkansas didn’t even capitalize on one of them, as Cam Little missed a field goal attempt. Turnovers and red zone issues stopped Ole Miss from turning Saturday night into a shootout.

On Ben Williams' jersey retirement…

What he said:

"Really neat event to have happening. Great for our players and fans. Should be really special.”

What he meant: He’s right, It’s a wonderful moment for the program and the Williams family.

On Zach Evans…

What he said:

"Pretty neat that those guys have played that well. Like you said, with Zach missing time, if he hadn't missed time, they'd both be over 1,000 yards already, which is pretty neat, especially in the SEC. I think I saw today, the two of them, they'd be ranked 14th in the country in rushing, just the two of them alone. They've done a great job. Obviously that's a product of the other players around them blocking well and performing well. They've done a great job, not just for one of them being a true freshman but them both being brand new to the program.”

What he meant: Nothing to add here, really. Evans, when he’s been healthy, has been spectacular. Judkins has been incredible from the jump. The Rebels’ running game, once again, has simply been dynamic.