What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

Buying a franchise is a great way to establish independence without fear. Knowing you have the support of a proven brand and business model has an exponential impact on the success of a new business.There are over 3,000 different franchisors throughout the United States. MyPerfectFranchise conducts an extensive consultative process to best align you with an opportunity that suits your experience, talents, lifestyle and financial goals. This comprehensive process is 100% FREE to you with no strings attached. Learn more about how MyPerfectFranchise.net can help you find the right business opportunity and start living your dreams.

Opening statement…

"Okay, back to work and reviewing the game. Really good finish on the last play, playing with great effort on the two-point play. You probably saw some of my frustration in the postgame interview, that was an accumulation of the second half and how we played on defense. We had felt so much progress in the offseason, spring and then fall through a number of games, and then that second half kind of had the same feeling as a year ago. That's maybe why it wasn't as great of a feeling. Maybe you expect it, but we can't overlook it because one play at the end of the game goes your way. We see that all the time where a last second field goal goes in or out and then all of a sudden one team has figured everything out and the program's on the rise while the other team doesn't know how to win. We have a lot of work to do, and we're getting ready for a challenging place to play. It's on schedule to be their first sellout in years so it's a very loud place, especially at night, and their team's playing extremely well with two conference blowouts in a row, lighting up on offense. This is going to be extremely challenging.”

What he meant: Ole Miss played that two-point conversion really well, and Kiffin is extending an olive branch of sorts to the defensive staff and players here. Still, Kiffin knows 676 yards of offense is way too much to allow, and one big play, even a game-winning play, doesn’t erase that.

Tennessee is going to be ready. Knoxville is going to be rowdy. Kiffin knows it well. This is a huge game for Ole Miss, and Kiffin isn’t backing away from it. It’s a massive opportunity for Ole Miss.

On defensive depth...

"Well that was not good. A lot of guys played in the 70s and some in the 80s, which is not good no matter what, especially with the tempo, and then when you're up tempo there's not a lot of delay between the series and we were a little bit big-little after the first couple drivers of the game on some quick scores. We gotta play more guys, and guys have to give us more confidence that when they play they'll play well because they wore down and that was evident.”

What he meant: This is pretty self-explanatory. I asked about guys playing more than 80 snaps, and Kiffin acknowledged it’s “not good.” He knows it’s a recipe for disaster and he’s challenging coaches and players alike to step up. Kiffin has long worried about depth. It’s potentially the one thing that could kill a special season.





On if there are any quick fixes that can be made defensively prior to playing Tennessee…

"Yeah I think the last play, that two-point play, was really good and we played it right and it was the same play that earlier on they had scored on because we had let a guy go where I was supposed to cover you and I don't, so that was good. I felt that during the game and watching it, it was what we do on the other side and what their system doesn't that gave them problems. A lot of first downs, like 37 first downs or something like that, and just not getting off the field, and then with that tempo guys wear down and guys do not look the same later in the game on defense as they did earlier. I think that happened on both sides. There's two keys, one is to play more players but the other, more important one is to get off the field on third and fourth down so that those guys can keep going.”

What he meant: In case you thought Kiffin was getting over his unhappiness with the defense, read this. He knows that game Saturday could have easily been a loss and spoiled the offense’s huge day. This answer was laced with frustration.

On Jake Springer…

"He's very physical, has a great mentality about himself which I think carries off onto other guys, and when he hasn't played we've had to move people instead of it just being one-for-one. We had to move where people play like Otis [Reese] having to play a different position than he usually plays. That's been an issue.”

What he meant: Dear Sweet Baby Eight-Pound, Seven-Ounce Jesus, let Jake get healthy and return. I will refrain from Twitter for one full day if you’ll grant this and I’ll owe you one. Amen. Yours, Lane.

On the Tennessee offense…

"What we've seen for years at UCF. Run the ball really well with tempo, and then hitting big plays outside. We've seen it, we've lived it at FAU.”

What he meant: Jeff Lebby worked with Josh Heupel at UCF. Kiffin always liked Lebby and hired him to run the UCF offense at Ole Miss. Tennessee is running it in Knoxville. Everyone knows what everyone is going to do. There’s no mystery. This game is about players.

On the similarities between Ole Miss and Tennessee…

"The tempo aspect of it and how that's managed and practiced. How receivers play positions and get the ball, all of that stuff is the same. We moved a little bit from where they're at with different plays just like they have with us, but the base system, not necessarily the routes, but the base system of how it's practiced, run and efficient during a game is the same, which is the same as what we just played last week.”

What he meant: More of the same. There’s no chess here. This is going to be decided by players making plays, not coaches fooling one another.

On making changes defensively…

"Sure, we can do that. You got ten games to watch last year of us doing that. You saw how that worked, but we made a change and that's a very fair question because when it doesn't work people dislike fourth downs. We made a change to it, we know it works, we've seen it work for us, we've seen it work for other people. Arkansas coming in the last week was giving up before us 17 points a game and 270 yards or something. It works when you do it right, we have to get off the field on third down, we have to play more players and we have to tackle. Same as last year we were in a different scheme but if we don't tackle it don't matter where people are and that showed up.”

What he meant: Are you insane? Just change defenses, huh? To what? The 4-2-5 that didn’t work last year because of a lack of personnel? Maybe a 3-4 in which a thin linebacker corps gets further exposed? Maybe a 4-3, where a thin defensive end group gets showcased? At some point, people have to understand there are some real personnel issues on that side of the ball that can only be alleviated by recruiting. Guys just have to play better and get off the field.

On the importance of nose tackle play in the 3-2-6 scheme...

"Well we always want to continue to improve. K.D. has done a good job in there, has gotten more snaps lately and has gotten healthy. Obviously, the system is better like any 3-4 system whether it's odd or odd tight if you have a big, dominant nose. We're always trying to be better.”

What he meant: Attention, Jaheim Otis.

On the return to Tennessee…

"There's two things here, one that's a long time ago and two like we've done this thing. Since USC have gone and played USC and played against Tennessee and played against Alabama, so it's not like all of a sudden, you're going back to a place you used to coach at. Again, went there twice at Alabama. Awesome place. I said something in some article last week about houses where we lived and they asked, 'What was your favorite house and where you lived' and I said the house in Knoxville. They said why and it was a great house and a great set up with the river, but the people. Really enjoyed the people there, still in contact with a number of them and will see some of them Saturday.”

What he meant: It’s been a minute since Kiffin was the guy at Tennessee. He’s been back as Alabama’s OC. He’s talked about it at length. It’s over. That’s not all that compelling of a storyline this week, no matter how much people try to make it so. It’s been 13 years. This is a big game for the Ole Miss program, and that has nothing to do with Kiffin’s one season at UT.

On Jerrion Ealy…

"We hope that he plays. Credit to the offensive players that stepped up to score 50 points against you know what I consider a really good defense with good players, good scheme. It's on film from happening and three starters out was big, we tried to have a theme of throwing yourself into every play with everything that you got in the game last week in all three phases. There's not a better example of that than the quarterback. He's running people over, getting kicked in the face and just keeps on going at 208 pounds, it's crazy.”

What he meant: I was once assigned a story on an Atlanta Braves pitcher when I was working in Mobile. I was in the Braves’ clubhouse and I approached pitching coach Leo Mazzone to ask about said pitcher. The pitcher in question was on the disabled list at the time and Mazzone got angry at my query.

I was reminded of that today. Kiffin was asked about an injured player and chose instead to talk about those who played, especially the quarterback who could win the Heisman Trophy.

On Tennessee's defense…

"Very multiple, fast players, different scheme than what we're used to seeing in practice. Presents a lot of challenges because we haven't played much of it and haven't played it in practice so this is very challenging for us because of the way they play the front and all the single high they play.”

What he meant: Kiffin is dialed in. Again, he knows what’s at stake. With a win, Ole Miss can really position itself for a special November. Tennessee will be a challenge. I sensed a really focused coach today.