What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

Opening statement…

"In review of the game, really pleased with how our defense played. They really did a good job stopping the run for a team last week that had run the ball extremely effectively against a really good Florida team. That was a big challenge for us, and it was great to see. It ended up being an unusual feeling game for us where we are playing really good on defense, but we were limited on offense with so many skill guys out. Once we got the lead we kind of played that way. It was good to see that work, even though the book doesn't say it, the book also doesn't know how you feel during the game when your defense is playing like that. I don't remember that happening here where we punted deep and then got the ball back three plays later, so that was a good feeling. It would be awesome if our defense would keep playing like this and we could play into our defense. I think that we're a good team that could be great, and that's if we play well and if we get guys back on offense. We're playing without a lot of people, and some people playing are not 100%. Good challenge this week to go on the road again for the third straight road game into a really hard place to play. It's a game that's put at night, which always makes it more difficult, so it'll be very challenging for us. They have a quarterback that runs around and gives people a lot of problems, and a defense that's limited most of the team's that it's played.”

What he meant: Not a lot of coachspeak here. Kiffin has been talking the “good-to-great” thing for a couple of weeks now, so he clearly believes this team has something special inside, kind of fighting to get out. Health remains a concern, obviously, but the Ole Miss defense is improving in such a way that the offense doesn’t have to be perfect. I’ve long been intrigued by this spot on the schedule. Nothing Kiffin said Monday changed that.

On the atmosphere from this past game and his thoughts on how that felt for the recruits in attendance…

"I don't notice very much during the game with that, good or bad, so it was nice to meet with some of them afterwards to hear their reaction. You could just see it on their face and they'd talk about wow, what an awesome game, the crowd was awesome, I really could see myself playing here. That was really good, and that's how it's supposed to be, so we to keep doing that and keep making atmospheres like that just like we need to keep making sacks and making touchdowns. It all goes hand in hand, we have a very high expectation here. Like someone said this morning, you guys are bowl eligible, I didn't even realize that because it's not the way we think. Honestly we're trying to change the way a lot of people think, so we'll see if we can get there.”

What he meant: Kiffin challenged the fans. They responded. Here’s a cookie. Now, do it again and again and again. The man spent three years in Tuscaloosa. It shows. And he’s right. Recruiting is about getting kids to keep coming back. Success is about process and process is repetitive, leading to results.

The part about bowl eligibility and changing how people think was interesting. He was hoping for a bowl eligibility question and just decided to go there, in my opinion. That was directed at someone. No idea why, but someone. We’ll see if we can get there. Interesting.

On what he can do to help the team with the amount of penalties they've had…

"Yeah I mean we post the penalties like we do every Monday morning, we go over them, show them that it's not just a 10 yard penalty but it's a 33 yard penalty because of the run, so we had very critical penalties. I told them today, I said guys, ‘We don't just lead the NCAA, we lead little league, junior high, high school in penalties.’ To me, my message to them was that this is that good to great thing. What if you're overcoming that because you're good players? What if you didn't do that? Then what would be the result? You're making it very hard on yourselves. To me that's a big step, getting healthy, play consistency, limit penalties and we could go from good to great.”

What he meant: That answer was succinct. On one hand, the penalties, if they continue, are bound to result in a loss soon. On the other, if they can be cleaned up, well, we’re back to the good-to-great thing. Kiffin clearly believes this team has greatness in it.

On what the challenge has been with defenses being able to focus on Dontario Drummond due to all of the injuries at skill positions…

"That's the first time this year that we said we're going to move him to all three spots, left slot and right, through the game, and that slows us down. Our tempo's not the same as it's been and it's not what we'd want to have ideally. We wanted to make sure he got the ball because, I don't have to read analytics to say this, the guy played 91 plays versus Tennessee and caught two passes. That's not a very good ratio when he's the best receiver out there, so we obviously need to change that this week.”

What he meant: Again, pretty self-explanatory. If Braylon Sanders can’t go, Drummond is critical, and they’re going to move him around to make it tougher on defenses to stop him. That’s on film now, so Auburn can’t just assume where Drummond will be lined up Saturday. Getting him the ball is important, and Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are very good at making the offense malleable to fit players.

On what Casey Kelly has brought to the offense since getting healthy…

"Tough, physical, I think on that note of being physical, that's a big part of our defense, we have physical players playing. That changes the game for everyone around you. It's like when [Jake] Springer plays I think we play different around him. I think Casey gives us that on offense.”

What he meant: Kiffin used a question about a tight end to compliment his defense playing physical. He’s urging them to bring more of that physicality. He saw something Saturday and is using the press to reinforce a positive message.

On if he feels they're feeling more comfortable to put four players on the line of scrimmage on defense now than at the beginning of the season…

"Yeah we probably got a little bit safe, a little conservative against Arkansas. After that game we kind of just said that we need to be a little more aggressive. I don't think we had Springer at that time. Our fronts are still based on the same thing but we do bring some more people up to the ball.”

What he meant: In hindsight, Ole Miss was far too patient against Arkansas, and the Hogs damn near burned them. Since then, the Rebels have been more aggressive and it’s worked. More Springer praise, by the way. Springer has changed the defense, and Kiffin seems to be eager to make sure the media knows it. Either that, or Springer is a guy motivated by positive affirmation.

On facing Bo Nix…

"Basically, we have people like that, have to stay in your lanes, you got to push the pocket, you have to keep your eyes on him and not try to speed rush. There's your coaches weekly.”

What he meant: The transcript, provided by UM, leaves out Kiffin playfully asking the reporter if he should tell Auburn the plan. Obviously, they have a plan they’re developing for Nix, but he’s not going to telegraph it in a press conference.

On the offensive line performance versus LSU…

"It was banged up; we had a lot of different scenarios going in there. At big parts of the game you had the guard who just got here from South Carolina in the middle of camp and the center that got here from Utah a few days before camp, so credit to them. We mixed things up in there. Did not have Ben Brown for the game which was very challenging for us, he's one of our best players and our best leaders. We just have to keep moving guys around. Our motto has turned into find a way to win. At the end of the games like the two weeks before this, now with the offense it's just find a way to win with whatever players are going where. Whatever we have to do.”

What he meant: Wouldn’t it be ironic if Ole Miss won Saturday and we ran a headline like ‘Find A Way’? I mean, if it’s good for the Opelika-Auburn News or whatever, it’s good enough for us, right?

On Ben Brown playing this week…

"It's my hope everyone is able to play, you know that.”

What he meant: Remember last week when Kiffin volunteered Corral injury info? Yeah, that was part of a plan.

On Sam Williams' development…

"This is what we expected when he got here, we'd seen flashes of it as he had been very inconsistent. A big reason why he stayed for this year was to put together consistent film and that game he did. If he would play like that, he would make a lot of money, because he played with relentless effort, made some great effort plays so hopefully he can just do that.”

What he meant:

Dear Sam,

I’ve been telling you that if you’ll just play hard, you can make a ton of money. You’re moving up draft boards, and now we’re in the national spotlight. You’ve got a chance to earn some real cash here, and it would help us if you would.

Yours,

Lane

On a favorite in the World Series…

"I'm not just saying this so I can sound like a cool coach who's dedicated to his football program, I do not know who's playing in the World Series. But I think a lot of coaches say that so they can say 'Well I don't leave my office.' Well who is playing actually?”

What he meant: Remember when Nick Saban said he didn’t know it was Election Day in November 2016? Kiffin didn’t believe him either.

On offensive problems...

"I just get frustrated for Matt; he's got all these pieces moving. All of a sudden you think you've got guys and then they get injured. I know what he could do with those main guys. He don't want to talk about the Heisman, but you put on the tape and see what he deals with, he has to move around, has to make plays. For some other people who just stand back there for ten seconds and everyone gets wide open, his job is a lot harder.”

What he meant: Kiffin really believes Corral should win the Heisman and he’s worried a bit that the weapons aren’t there to allow him to put up the numbers needed.”

On punting and Mac Brown…

"In our morning meetings we do players of the week for offense, defense, special teams and that is probably the first time I said that I’m not even excited to say this one bit but he was the special teams player of the week so we have to give him a hat or something. That's not what we want for him to be the special teams' player of the week, but he did do a really good job. We did not cover the one very well. That one should have been pinned down there too. He's a wonderful kid and what he does off the field is awesome.”

What he meant: I laughed. Kiffin really likes Mac Brown. So does everyone. He’s a great guy. Good for him having a day and getting recognized.

On the Heisman and Matt Corral…

"I'm not being critical but it's hard for anybody to watch all the games. They play at the same time and all that. I think a lot of those people read stats, so they don't know who's injured, who he's not playing with, what he has to do, how he has to make plays. That's just part of it. The thing that usually has to happen is you have to keep winning too, which is sometimes out of his control if we're not playing good defense or something. There's a lot of good variables that go into that, that does not necessarily every year make it the best player in college football.”

What he meant: I wanted to know if he was frustrated by the lack of media with influence stumping for Corral, if you will. If he is, he didn’t let on. And he’s right. No one can watch all the games. You look at numbers and the numbers aren’t eye-popping the last couple of weeks. However, and Kiffin says this, if you keep winning, you get more eyes on you and then people notice the little things. A win Saturday would go a long way in a Corral-for-Heisman campaign.

On Matt Corral's pro prospects…

"I don't know enough, just like people vote on things that don't know enough. I don't know enough to speak on what's out there since I don't get to watch it enough. I just know this guy plays very well, very competitive, arm strength there's no question and you've seen him under center like last week doing pro-style stuff. I would think he's going to be a very high pick.”

What he meant: When the pro scouts ask Kiffin about Corral, they are going to hear rave reviews. Kiffin loves everything about him, and that’s obvious.