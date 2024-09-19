Advertisement

Published Sep 19, 2024
What Realtree founder Bill Jordan thinks about the new Ole Miss helmets
Chase Parham  •  RebelGrove
@ChaseParham

Chase Parham sits down with Realtree founder Bill Jordan to discuss the release of the new Ole Miss football helmet that the Rebels will wear against Oklahoma. They also discuss how a portion of the profit goes back to the Grove Collective and Lane Kiffin's involvement in the project. Use code MPW15 for 15 percent off at Realtree.com.

