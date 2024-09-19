What Realtree founder Bill Jordan thinks about the new Ole Miss helmets

in other news
McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart
My postgame columns this season are presented by Window Hero. From window cleaning to pressure washing, gutter
MPW Digital Postgame Show: Wake Forest
Chase Parham is joined by Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee, Tyler Siskey and Neal McCready for a packed postgame show.
Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night
Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had another big night, helping the Rebels to a win at Wake Forest
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses No. 5 Ole Miss' win over Wake Forest
RGTV: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin discusses the Rebels' win at Wake Forest Saturday night.
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating
Saturday Set-Up: No. 5 Ole Miss heads to Wake Forest. Get all the details inside.
in other news
McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart
My postgame columns this season are presented by Window Hero. From window cleaning to pressure washing, gutter
MPW Digital Postgame Show: Wake Forest
Chase Parham is joined by Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee, Tyler Siskey and Neal McCready for a packed postgame show.
Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night
Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had another big night, helping the Rebels to a win at Wake Forest
Chase Parham sits down with Realtree founder Bill Jordan to discuss the release of the new Ole Miss football helmet that the Rebels will wear against Oklahoma. They also discuss how a portion of the profit goes back to the Grove Collective and Lane Kiffin's involvement in the project. Use code MPW15 for 15 percent off at Realtree.com.