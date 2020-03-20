News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 09:10:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Which Ole Miss football team is the best from the last 17 years?

Chad Kelly's 2015 team is the No. 1 seed.
Chad Kelly's 2015 team is the No. 1 seed.
Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@RivalsChase

Without sports, and with much more free time on our hands, let's see which Ole Miss football team from 2003-2019 would win a single-elimination bracket using the simulation tools at What If Sports.

It's 17 because we wanted to include the Eli Manning-led 2003 team that beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl and went 7-1 in the SEC. To get to 16, the bottom two seeds -- 2005 and 2011 -- met in a playoff game to determine the final entry in the main bracket.

All games will be simulated on a neutral field with no precipitation and 70 degree temperatures. All players are healthy for each roster.

Here are the first round matchups and the result of the play-in game.

PLAY-IN GAME

No. 16 seed 2005 Ole Miss 27

vs.

No. 17 seed 2011 Ole Miss 28

The 2011 Rebels erased a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and Bryson Rose's 27-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining lifted the last seed to a 28-27 win and a date with Chad Kelly and the 2015 Rebels.

Randall Mackey was 19-of-32 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while Micheal Spurlock was 22-of-36 for 245 with two touchdowns and an interception.

Rose made five field goals including one from 50 yards in the win. Ja-Mes Logan and Vince Sanders caught touchdown passes.

FULL BOX SCORE


FIRST ROUND

No. 1 seed 2015 Ole Miss (10-3, Sugar)

vs.

No. 17 seed 2011 Ole Miss (2-10)


No. 9 seed 2017 Ole Miss (6-6)

vs.

No. 8 seed 2012 Ole Miss (7-6, Birmingham)


No. 5 seed 2009 Ole Miss (9-4, Cotton)

vs.

No. 12 seed 2019 Ole Miss (4-8)


No. 13 seed 2004 Ole Miss (4-7)

vs.

No. 4 seed 2003 Ole Miss (10-3, Cotton)


No. 3 seed 2008 Ole Miss (9-4, Cotton)

vs.

No. 14 seed 2006 Ole Miss (4-8)


No. 11 seed 2010 Ole Miss (4-8)

vs.

No. 6 seed 2013 Ole Miss (8-5, Music City)


No. 7 seed 2016 Ole Miss (5-7)

vs.

No. 10 seed 2018 Ole Miss (5-7)


No. 15 seed 2007 Ole Miss (3-9)

vs.

No. 2 seed 2014 Ole Miss (9-4, Peach)


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}