Without sports, and with much more free time on our hands, let's see which Ole Miss football team from 2003-2019 would win a single-elimination bracket using the simulation tools at What If Sports.

It's 17 because we wanted to include the Eli Manning-led 2003 team that beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl and went 7-1 in the SEC. To get to 16, the bottom two seeds -- 2005 and 2011 -- met in a playoff game to determine the final entry in the main bracket.

All games will be simulated on a neutral field with no precipitation and 70 degree temperatures. All players are healthy for each roster.

Here are the first round matchups and the result of the play-in game.