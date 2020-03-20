Which Ole Miss football team is the best from the last 17 years?
Without sports, and with much more free time on our hands, let's see which Ole Miss football team from 2003-2019 would win a single-elimination bracket using the simulation tools at What If Sports.
It's 17 because we wanted to include the Eli Manning-led 2003 team that beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl and went 7-1 in the SEC. To get to 16, the bottom two seeds -- 2005 and 2011 -- met in a playoff game to determine the final entry in the main bracket.
All games will be simulated on a neutral field with no precipitation and 70 degree temperatures. All players are healthy for each roster.
Here are the first round matchups and the result of the play-in game.
PLAY-IN GAME
No. 16 seed 2005 Ole Miss 27
vs.
No. 17 seed 2011 Ole Miss 28
The 2011 Rebels erased a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and Bryson Rose's 27-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining lifted the last seed to a 28-27 win and a date with Chad Kelly and the 2015 Rebels.
Randall Mackey was 19-of-32 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while Micheal Spurlock was 22-of-36 for 245 with two touchdowns and an interception.
Rose made five field goals including one from 50 yards in the win. Ja-Mes Logan and Vince Sanders caught touchdown passes.
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 seed 2015 Ole Miss (10-3, Sugar)
vs.
No. 17 seed 2011 Ole Miss (2-10)
No. 9 seed 2017 Ole Miss (6-6)
vs.
No. 8 seed 2012 Ole Miss (7-6, Birmingham)
No. 5 seed 2009 Ole Miss (9-4, Cotton)
vs.
No. 12 seed 2019 Ole Miss (4-8)
No. 13 seed 2004 Ole Miss (4-7)
vs.
No. 4 seed 2003 Ole Miss (10-3, Cotton)
No. 3 seed 2008 Ole Miss (9-4, Cotton)
vs.
No. 14 seed 2006 Ole Miss (4-8)
No. 11 seed 2010 Ole Miss (4-8)
vs.
No. 6 seed 2013 Ole Miss (8-5, Music City)
No. 7 seed 2016 Ole Miss (5-7)
vs.
No. 10 seed 2018 Ole Miss (5-7)
No. 15 seed 2007 Ole Miss (3-9)
vs.
No. 2 seed 2014 Ole Miss (9-4, Peach)