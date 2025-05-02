Who might occupy Brayden Jones' role for the Rebels as OU trip arrives?

Ole Miss has its first extended injury adversity of the season.
Brayden Jones, one of the Rebels’ most-used relievers, is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The injury will require some version of Tommy John surgery.
The junior has allowed 11 earned runs in 18 innings with 30 strikeouts and six walks over 19 appearances. He hadn’t allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 7.2 innings. Eight of the 11 runs came in a four-game stretch.
“Brayden Jones tore his UCL on Tuesday during his outing against Austin Peay,” Mike Bianco said in a statement on Thursday. “He felt some pain in his elbow as he walked off the field after his outing and received an MRI on Wednesday morning where it was determined that surgery will be required. He will be out for the remainder of the season.”
Jones threw a wild pitch and shook his arm oddly during an Ole Miss win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Speculation began at that point regarding the potential for an injury with Jones’ elbow.
Ole Miss is also without infielder Brayden Randle for approximately three weeks after surgery on a fractured middle finger. Randle had surgery this week and should return sometime around the end of the regular season.
The Rebels visit Oklahoma starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continue the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Ole Miss (32-13, 12-9) is No. 16 in the RPI, while Oklahoma (30-13, 11-10) is No. 23.
With Jones done for the season, here is a quick look at three candidates to fill his role.
HUDSON CALHOUN
The right-hander has a 5.82 ERA over 14 appearances, but he’s improved throughout the season and has a .138 batting average against. He’s given up a run in two of his last eight opportunities and struck out seven over three innings against Mississippi State on April 22. The strikeout potential is important here.
The fastball is lively into the mid 90s, and he’s gotten better with his breaking ball and his mound presence. Vanderbilt got to him for two runs in less than an inning on Sunday, but the Commodores hit everyone that day.
There’s some evidence he’s ready to take the next step, and he has the most eye-opening arsenal out of any option. He’s still learning how to pitch in leverage situations, but the time may be now.
CADE TOWNSEND
Townsend, a top prospect out of California in this most recent signing class, has been Ole Miss’ midweek starter for most of the season, but only one of those remains – UT Martin – and the Rebels need his talent to translate to weekend innings.
Townsend gave up two earned runs in 4.1 innings against Austin Peay, as defense allowed an unearned run in the third inning, and the Governors hit a two-run home run in the fourth. His outings have been uneven with some true flash and some trouble spots against, at times, inferior competition.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder hasn’t walked anyone in three of his past four appearances, and while he may not be a multiple-inning zero machine, he’s striking out almost 1.5 batters per inning, and Ole Miss needs the swing and miss in critical situations.
LANDON WATERS
Junior college transfer Landon Waters has somewhat quietly put together a nice run of appearances for Ole Miss. He allowed eight earned runs over his first 7.1 Division I innings, but since then he’s given up three earned runs in 8.1 innings and eight outings.
Waters threw twice in one day against Florida back in March to show some bounce-back potential, and he has 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 15.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .241 off him. Three wild pitches and eight extra base hits are concerns, but there’s enough there to trust him out of the bullpen in league play.
He’s progressed through the year and, at minimum, needs to succeed in his current role as there’s shuffling somewhat around him.