Who might occupy Brayden Jones' role for the Rebels as OU trip arrives?

Ole Miss has its first extended injury adversity of the season.

Brayden Jones, one of the Rebels’ most-used relievers, is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The injury will require some version of Tommy John surgery.

The junior has allowed 11 earned runs in 18 innings with 30 strikeouts and six walks over 19 appearances. He hadn’t allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 7.2 innings. Eight of the 11 runs came in a four-game stretch.

“Brayden Jones tore his UCL on Tuesday during his outing against Austin Peay,” Mike Bianco said in a statement on Thursday. “He felt some pain in his elbow as he walked off the field after his outing and received an MRI on Wednesday morning where it was determined that surgery will be required. He will be out for the remainder of the season.”

Jones threw a wild pitch and shook his arm oddly during an Ole Miss win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Speculation began at that point regarding the potential for an injury with Jones’ elbow.

Ole Miss is also without infielder Brayden Randle for approximately three weeks after surgery on a fractured middle finger. Randle had surgery this week and should return sometime around the end of the regular season.

The Rebels visit Oklahoma starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continue the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Ole Miss (32-13, 12-9) is No. 16 in the RPI, while Oklahoma (30-13, 11-10) is No. 23.

With Jones done for the season, here is a quick look at three candidates to fill his role.