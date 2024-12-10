Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
Who played and how much for Ole Miss on defense in the regular season?
Chase Parham  •  RebelGrove
Editor
Twitter
@ChaseParham

Ole Miss went 9-3 in the regular season and will face Duke in the 80th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Rebels finished No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 - the third team out of the inaugural 12-team playoff. The Blue Devils, under first-year coach Manny Diaz, are also 9-3 after going 5-3 in the ACC.

Ole Miss had injuries at key positions, especially at wide receiver, during the season, as the offense lagged behind the defense as far as productivity. Look at the charts below, helped out by PFF College, to see who played for Ole Miss and how much over the course of the season on offense.

You can find the offense charts here.

Advertisement
Defensive Line (12 played; 881 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

Walter Nolen

216

335

551 (63%)

Jared Ivey

192

314

506 (57%)

JJ Pegues

187

273

460 (52%)

Zxavian Harris

156

186

342 (39%)

Jamarious Brown

95

125

220 (25%)

Akelo Stone

75

100

175 (20%)

William Echoles

46

60

106 (12%)

Kam Franklin

45

49

94 (11%)

DeeJay Holmes

5

1

6 (1%)

Kamron Beavers

4

0

4 (0%)

Jeffery Rush

4

0

4 (0%)

Tavion Prather

4

0

4 (0%)

Linebacker (9 played; 881 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

TJ Dottery

260

380

640 (73%)

Chris Paul

268

353

621 (70%)

Suntarine Perkins

209

346

555 (63%)

Princely Umanmielen

156

277

433 (49%)

Khari Coleman

112

184

296 (34%)

Tyler Banks

35

45

80 (9%)

Chris Hardie

32

42

74 (8%)

Trip White

11

7

18 (2%)

Raymond Collins

8

5

13 (1%)

Defensive Back (7 played; 881 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

Trey Amos

307

476

783 (89%)

Trey Washington

300

468

768 (87%)

John Saunders

295

463

758 (86%)

Jadon Canady

257

367

624 (71%)

Yam Banks

154

203

357 (41%)

Isaiah Hamilton

135

210

345 (39%)

Louis Moore

104

193

297 (34%)

Brandon Turnage

92

145

237 (27%)

Chris Graves

54

113

167 (19%)

Nick Cull

19

31

50 (6%)

TJ Banks

11

26

37 (4%)

Key Lawrence

15

12

27 (3%)

Anthony Robinson

8

5

13 (1%)

Richard O'Bryant

5

1

6 (1%)

Antoine Johnson

5

0

5 (1%)

Pat Broomfield

4

0

4 (0%)

Daniel Demery

4

0

4 (0%)

AJ Brown

4

0

4 (0%)

Andy Jaffe

0

1

1 (0%)

Advertisement