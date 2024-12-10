Who played and how much for Ole Miss on defense in the regular season?

Ole Miss went 9-3 in the regular season and will face Duke in the 80th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Rebels finished No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 - the third team out of the inaugural 12-team playoff. The Blue Devils, under first-year coach Manny Diaz, are also 9-3 after going 5-3 in the ACC.

Ole Miss had injuries at key positions, especially at wide receiver, during the season, as the offense lagged behind the defense as far as productivity. Look at the charts below, helped out by PFF College, to see who played for Ole Miss and how much over the course of the season on offense.

You can find the offense charts here.