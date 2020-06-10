Ole Miss’ recruiting momentum has been mostly nonexistent due to COVID-19 and the dead period extending all the way through the end of July. However, the Rebels have been diligent and surgical in their search for commits in the 2021 class, taking their time and conducting Zoom calls and virtual tours with select targets.

One of those select targets has obviously seen enough and has pulled the proverbial trigger, joining Lane Kiffin’s first full class. Three-star cornerback Demarko Williams announced via Twitter Wednesday that he was committing to the Rebels over notable offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee among others.

The Westlake High School product was previously committed to the Gamecocks for three months earlier this year but chose to decommit in March after he started to add more and more Power 5 offers. The Razorbacks, Seminoles, Wildcats and Rebels all offered. Once his recruitment was back open, others followed.

And now he is in the sixth Rebel commit.