Williams joins '21 class, giving Buckley, Rebs another athletic CB
Ole Miss’ recruiting momentum has been mostly nonexistent due to COVID-19 and the dead period extending all the way through the end of July. However, the Rebels have been diligent and surgical in their search for commits in the 2021 class, taking their time and conducting Zoom calls and virtual tours with select targets.
One of those select targets has obviously seen enough and has pulled the proverbial trigger, joining Lane Kiffin’s first full class. Three-star cornerback Demarko Williams announced via Twitter Wednesday that he was committing to the Rebels over notable offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee among others.
The Westlake High School product was previously committed to the Gamecocks for three months earlier this year but chose to decommit in March after he started to add more and more Power 5 offers. The Razorbacks, Seminoles, Wildcats and Rebels all offered. Once his recruitment was back open, others followed.
And now he is in the sixth Rebel commit.
🙏🏾blessed #HottyToddy💙 pic.twitter.com/I62r7q9KzX— ₁dw1x (@DWilliams_4) June 10, 2020
The No. 51 corner in the country joins Kyndrich Breedlove in Terrell Buckley’s defensive backfield, forming quite the athletic and dynamic duo. Williams, like Breedlove, has the size and length you desire for a cornerback and could be someone who sees the field in 2021. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder possesses a versatile skill set that allows him to play boundary or field corner while also being able to get out in the open as a nickel corner and/or safety.
real problems this fall😤🐍 pic.twitter.com/w4me8ASpyZ— ₁dw1x (@DWilliams_4) April 30, 2020
The newest Rebel is super athletic and can really, really run, putting that on display at times for Westlake on offense as a receiver. However, II think that Williams will make his hay for DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge as a defensive back once he arrives in Oxford.