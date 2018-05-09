OXFORD | Dallas Woolfolk is no longer a member of the Ole Miss baseball program, as first reported by RebelGrove.com and Ole Miss later confirmed.

The junior reliever will stop his college career immediately, citing health reasons, with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Ole Miss hosts Auburn starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Over the past three years, it has been an honor to be a member of the Ole Miss baseball team,” Woolfolk said in a statement released by the university. “As much as I love my teammates, coaches and the game itself, I need to focus on my own personal health. With that being said, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to leave the team at this time."

Woolfolk, a closer for the United States Collegiate National Team last summer and a preseason All-American, has had an up-and-down junior season, going 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings of work.

The junior from Southaven, Mississippi, tallied 60 career appearances in his Ole Miss career, and recorded a single-season record in saves with 12 during his sophomore campaign in 2017.

"Dallas Woolfolk is a terrific individual who provided an impact both on and off the field,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “After sitting down and talking with him, I completely respect his decision to step away from our program. The health of our student-athletes is always of the upmost importance. We will still be here to support Dallas, and we thank him for his contributions to our team.”