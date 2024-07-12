OXFORD | Xavier Rivas received good news from his scheduled doctor visit on Thursday.

The Ole Miss left-handed pitcher, who had Tommy John surgery in February, is cleared to start a throwing program -- an update that could have him ready for the majority of the 2025 season should he choose to return to the Rebels.

Rivas is a possible pick in the upcoming MLB First-Year Player Draft. One benefit to signing professionally is the benefit of no immediate timetable for recovery, while Rivas needs to be healthy to make a college return a viable option.

Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon for the Rangers, told Rivas that is a possibility.

"It went really well, and Dr. Meister said the elbow is strong and ready," Rivas said. "I can begin with the five-month throwing program if I were to return to school. Not going to start anything until after the draft though, so that if I sign, the team can decide when they want me to begin throwing."

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was expected to be a weekend starter for the Rebels prior to the injury. In 2023, after transferring from Division II Indianapolis, Rivas had a 6.35 ERA and .248 batting average against in 68 innings, striking out 68 and walking 40.

Rivas was fourth in the SEC in league strikeouts and 10th in innings pitched. He went at least five innings in five of 10 SEC starts.

Meister's typical recovery plan is 14 months, but at least as of now, Rivas is on or ahead of schedule.

"Everybody's arm is different, so it's hard to put dates on things, but definitely would be on schedule to be back at full strength for SEC play barring any major setbacks."

The MLB Draft starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday.