OXFORD | Xavier Rivas is 15 weeks clear from Tommy John surgery, and a doctor visit this summer will help decide his future.

Rivas, an Ole Miss left-hander who tore his UCL on February 2, is between returning to the Rebels next season or turning professional with whatever offer comes from a Major League organization.

Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedics surgeon with the Texas Rangers, performed Rivas’ surgery, and they are scheduled to meet prior to July’s MLB First Year Player Draft. Where Rivas’ recovery stands at that point will play a major role in what’s next.

“To go back to school, I need to be cleared to throw at the five-month mark of my recovery,” Rivas said. “That would put me on the timeline to be available at the beginning of next season. It really has to be then for me to return to Ole Miss.”

Meister’s recovery plan is typically 14 months from surgery to full release. Fellow Ole Miss lefty Hunter Elliott had the same surgery 12 months ago, performed by Meister, and he’s not yet back to 100 percent.

Rivas pointed out MLB pitcher Tyler Glasnow returned to game action in 13 months after Meister repaired his elbow.

“I know Hunter did the longer route (with recovery),” Rivas said. “Being healthy is the most important thing, but I know the schedule matters.

“It seems to professional is the easier rehab route because spring training is later, and you don’t have to be ramped up. It’s just getting ready for the season. The college game is where every game matters. You need to be 100 percent, and intrasquads start 11 months after my surgery. Pro teams can bump you a little bit.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was expected to be a weekend starter for the Rebels this season. In 2023, after transferring from Division II Indianapolis, Rivas had a 6.35 ERA and .248 batting average against in 68 innings, striking out 68 and walking 40.

Rivas was fourth in the SEC in league strikeouts and 10th in innings pitched. He went at least five innings in five of 10 SEC starts.

“That night (the UCL tore) was extremely difficult for me,” Rivas said. “It was emotional because I went from on top of the world to the world on top of me. I felt unhittable one minute and the next I 100 percent knew it was torn. It felt like my career was leading to that season, but everyone seems to be getting the surgery now. I’ve had to remind myself it’s not my last pitch.”

Rivas is two weeks from throwing two-handed medicine balls, and he’s working out with his upper body and lower body. It’s extremely early to have thoughts on the speed of his recovery, but he’s progressed well with no issues.

“I’m being open to whatever I need to do next, but I know to come back I need to be on that fast end of the schedule,” Rivas said. “I’m working every day to get the best news I can at that visit.”