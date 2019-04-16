OXFORD | It wasn’t always pretty, but Ole Miss did enough against Memphis.

The Rebels scored four runs on in the fourth inning on Tuesday, using some charity and solid pitching to sneak past the Tigers, 5-2, in Oxford.

The Rebels generated just three hits against five different Tiger pitchers. Ten walks helped Ole Miss’ cause, as the Rebels were 3-for-17 with runners on base and 3-for-25 overall. All three hits came in the pivotal fourth inning. The Rebels went hitless in the other seven offensive innings. Memphis walked 10 Ole Miss hitters.

Ole Miss (26-12) is 17-6 in non-SEC action with games remaining against Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

Cole Zabowski hit a double to score Cooper Johnson, who reached on an error to start the inning, and a ground ball and a wild pitch added additional runs before Josh Hall reached on a suicide squeeze for the final run of the inning.

Hall, who started in place of Ryan Olenek in center field, reached base twice in his first career start. Olenek crashed into the wall during Sunday’s loss to Florida, aggravating a previous hip injury. Olenek was dressed out on Tuesday but hasn't done any baseball activity since Sunday.

Ole Miss isn't sure if Olenek will be available versus Auburn. The three-game set begins Thursday.

Zack Phillips made his second consecutive midweek start and went six innings, allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks. It’s the second time this season he’s reached the sixth inning.

"You need that in the midweek," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "Certainly when the weekend gets here a little bit sooner than normal since we play on Tuesday. Getting that sort of length out of him was special tonight."

The junior retired seven in a row to start the game and got two strikeouts to escape the sixth after a leadoff home run brought it to 4-2. Last week in a win over Southern Miss in Pearl, Phillips struck out six without a walk in 4.1 innings.

Houston Roth gave up a hit and a walk after an out in the seventh, and Austin Miller came in to finish the inning and strand the two runners. He pitched the eighth inning as well, and Parker Caracci threw a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

With Auburn starting in two days, Ole Miss successfully kept pitch counts down. Miller threw only 14 pitches to get five outs and Caracci threw 17 in the final frame.

Memphis was hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position and 1-for-9 with two outs.