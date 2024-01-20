No. 13 Auburn dominated Ole Miss in every facet Saturday night at Neville Arena, sending the Rebels back to Oxford with an 82-59 loss.

Auburn controlled the game from the early minutes, building a 19-point halftime lead and then crushing the Rebels’ hopes in the opening minutes of the second half, building a lead that reached 35 points.

Auburn improved to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Ole Miss fell to 15-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Former Auburn standout Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss with 10 points. Jaylen Murray, Matthew Murrell and Moussa Cisse had eight points apiece for the Rebels.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led Auburn with 13 points each. Dylan Cardwell added 12 points off the Tigers’ bench.

Auburn dominated the stat sheet, shooting 58 percent from the floor, 44 percent from the 3-point lien and 91 percent from the free throw line. Ole Miss, meanwhile, shot 37 percent from the floor, 24 percent from deep and 72 percent from the stripe.

Ole Miss out-rebounded the Tigers, 30-29 and had 16 offensive rebounds, six more than Auburn. The Tigers won on second-chance points (22-17) and bench points (40-18). Auburn also won points in the paint, 42-28.

Ole Miss forced 17 Auburn turnovers while committing 16 of their own. The Rebels led for just 40 seconds of the game.