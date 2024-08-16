OXFORD | Ayden Williams has a simple goal when it comes to what he wants compared to last season.

“Better than it was year one,” Williams said.

The sophomore wide receiver came in with a lofty reputation as the No. 47 player nationally, per Rivals.com, out of Ridgeland, Mississippi. Williams flashed throughout preseason camp, showing excellent ball skills and winning one on ones.

He played 28 snaps in the season opener against Mercer, catches two passes on six targets for 47 yards. It was the second most snaps of the season, and he would only be targeted five more times all year – with one target following week three.

“My goal in camp is to get better every day, to work on something every day,” Williams said. “I have to come in here and get better at one thing, and by the time the season starts, before you know it, you’ll have a better game than previously.

“Knowledge-wise; we understand the scheme and how we fit in the scheme.”

The Ole Miss wide receiver room is crowded and talented, with preseason All-America Tre Harris headlining what is expected to be one of the top units nationally. The company means more competition for Williams to get on the field, but it also means more chances to learn and grow at the position.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is soaking that experience up from his teammates. Harris and Jordan Watkins have played more than 4,000 combined snaps, and Juice Wells – a South Carolina transfer – was All-SEC in 2022.

George McDonald is in his first season as wide receivers coach at Ole Miss, also serving as passing game coordinator. He spent three seasons at Illinois before the Rebels and had an offensive coordinator title at Western Michigan, Syracuse and North Carolina State.

“Knowledge; that’s what we get every day,” Williams said. “Everybody in the room passes on the knowledge and we soak it up.”

That comes in handy since Williams admits the mental side of the game held him back in his first year.

“The biggest challenge was all the information and being locked in on every key detail,” Williams said. “That’s what will win you ball games. You have to get the grasp of the whole offense and learn all the details.

“Starting to recognize coverages and understand where the ball is probably going pre-snap or post-snap, just based on the looks the defense gives us.”