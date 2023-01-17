Ole Miss continued to restock its offensive line on Tuesday, getting a commitment from Washington transfer portal offensive lineman Victor Curne.

Curne, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020 and 2021 for Washington, before redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten seized his starting spot last fall. The Houston product appeared in 26 games across five seasons in Seattle.

Curne prepped at Second Baptist High School in Houston. He chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCLA, Utah and more.

Curne earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Curne finished his Washington career having played 1,090 offensive snaps with a well above average 72.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

Curne figures to provide depth, at a minimum, behind returning tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus.

Earlier this week, Ole Miss got a commitment from UAB transfer portal offensive guard Quincy McGee.

Ole Miss returns four starters on its offensive line, including center Caleb Warren and guard Jeremy James, who has also played right tackle and left tackle during his Ole Miss career. James will miss the spring while he recovers from shoulder surgery.