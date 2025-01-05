McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Thursday Set-Up, presented by Comer/Southern: Everything you need to know for Thursday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Lane Kiffin and Manny Diaz will square off on Thursday in the Gator Bowl. A day earlier, they were thinking big picture
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 303.
With a new year upon us, here are some dates that could shape Ole Miss athletics in the calendar ahead.
JJ Pegues will wrap up his unpredictable college football journey Thursday in Jacksonville versus Duke
Thursday Set-Up, presented by Comer/Southern: Everything you need to know for Thursday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Lane Kiffin and Manny Diaz will square off on Thursday in the Gator Bowl. A day earlier, they were thinking big picture
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 303.