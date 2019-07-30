Doug Nikhazy had been back home in Florida for less than a full day when he summed up his whirlwind first year in college.

The Freshman All-America selection was fresh off a 22.5-hour return from Japan that concluded his time with the United States Collegiate National Team. That opportunity came about after his initial season with Ole Miss, as he started the final nine weeks of league play and quickly became a fan favorite, cementing that reputation with a stellar postseason that included wins over Texas A&M, Clemson and Arkansas.

“It was the best year of my life,” Nikhazy said. “Next year you want to keep having better years and capitalize off the opportunities and experiences but for my first year I’m very proud of how I handled things. In the moment you’re just living it but man this has been special.”

Nikhazy wasn’t in the weekend rotation to begin the season but took a no-hitter into the seventh inning during his first SEC start against Missouri. He wouldn’t relinquish the role the rest of the way, stabilizing Ole Miss’ rotation, as the Rebels saw their season end one game from the College World Series.

It was a year of parlaying opportunities into higher levels, and that’s still a goal for the left-hander who enters 2020 as the favorite to assume the Friday night honor for the Rebels. Nikhazy’s relief work got him a couple midweek starts, and the midweek starts made way for that chance in Missouri. His overall season earned the Team USA trials invite, and he performed well enough to make the final roster.

Now for Nikhazy it’s about how to use things learned over a summer with the best players in the nation to elevate his second season in Oxford.



“(Louisville coach Dan McDonnell) was our head coach and he told us to be better leaders when we leave than we were before,” Nikhazy said. “He pushed us and motivated us and I think I’m stronger mentally because of this summer. I’ve had experiences and played in other countries. It makes me thankful and more aware of my privileges here. You see things in Taiwan and it hits you.

“(Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco) talks about that a lot. Compared to what, as in sure you may be down or nervous or in a tough spot but compared to what? We’re playing baseball. It should free us up that we even have this opportunity.”

Nikhazy, who roomed with Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen during his summer, pitched a limited amount because of the freshman workload, but he got the chance to hit some and pick up a bat for the first time in a while.

In addition to competing to be Ole Miss’ ace, Nikhazy could challenge for a corner outfield spot on days he doesn’t pitch. The Rebels have to replace two outfielders — Thomas Dillard and Ryan Olenek — and there’s no automatic plug-and-place candidate for the third spot.

“I hit a little bit for Team USA which was scary during the trials,” Nikhazy said. “I hadn’t hit all spring and you’re hitting off the best pitching in the country. I went 1-for-4 or something during the team work and I was so happy. They’ll let me hit in the fall, and we’ll see what happens.”

Nikhazy threw 89.2 innings as a freshman and was admittedly tired by the end of the season. He won’t pick up a baseball until he reports back to Oxford.

“I definitely want to be more durable,” Nikhazy said. “From my freshman year it seemed like I got better but I got tired a little bit. I want to be more resilient and be in best shape I can be in. I’ll get in a different mindset. It’s a little different as a freshman, but now there are expectations. I’m not scared of expectations. I want to embrace them but also try not to do too much. That gets you in trouble.”

It’s a few weeks of downtime before the next step begins. Nikhazy returned home to sample some of the food he’d missed. Instead of white rice, dumplings, stir fry and his teammates wanting to eat at McDonald’s in Japan, he was ready for Tex-Mex, Italian and a more normal menu.



Fall ball starts in September, and Nikhazy is no longer a new face. Instead he may be the face of the Rebels going into next season.

“I learned so much I can use with my team,” Nikhazy said. “Just the experiences make you a better person and better player. I can be more of a leader in my own way. I’m so thankful for that experience this summer. Really I’m thankful for everything that’s happened this year.”