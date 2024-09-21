Ole Miss secondary mistakes are main nitpick through four blowout wins

Lane Kiffin, two days after the season opening 11-touchdown win over Furman, was asked what the deficiencies were in the track-meet win over Furman.

The secondary was the main nitpick Kiffin found during that press conference, mentioning some Paladins running free in the defensive backfield.

“I thought that we had some coverage issues where we allowed some people running open,” Kiffin said. “You know, it wasn't about getting beat in man to man. It was about screwing up assignments. So those are things that will hurt us a lot down the road. You'll give up explosive pass plays and sacks."

A week later after a blowout of Middle Tennessee, Kiffin went back to that well.

“I just thought it was sloppy and it was on us, you know, like it was just miscommunication or miscoverages or who has who,” Kiffin said.

Then, this past week, Kiffin pointed out the defensive penalties and how they could be killers against better opponents.

Consistently, despite the lopsided scores, including the 52-13 blowout of Georgia Southern on Saturday to move to 4-0, the search for negatives has found the secondary – and specifically penalties and missed assignments.

That popped up during the first half during the Eagles when Georgia Southern had 81 yards on 13 plays over two drives and scored its lone touchdown before intermission. Through that series, Ole Miss had three defensive penalties including pass coverage fouls on John Saunders and Isaiah Hamilton.

Saunders and Hamilton were both called for holding while in pass defense, and JJ Pegues had a personal mask facemask penalty.

In the second half, there were three defensive penalties on a drive, all of the 15-yard variety. Overall, Ole Miss committed seven defensive penalties compared to only three on offense.

Through four games, Ole Miss has 19 defensive penalties including 12 on members of the secondary. Jadon Canady leads the Rebels with four penalties. Linebacker Chris Paul has three, and Saunders has two penalties.

Eleven penalties have been in coverage situations. For comparison, Kentucky, Ole Miss’ next opponent, has only three penalties on coverage this year. The Rebels and Wildcats meet Saturday in Oxford. UK is 3-1 with a one-point loss to Georgia.

Prior to Saturday, Ole Miss had allowed quarterbacks to complete 62.4 percent of passes for 657 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Brandon Turnage picked off Georgia Southern on the opening drive of the second half.

Georgia Southern scored the first touchdown against the Rebels this season oh a halfback pass with 14:12 left in the second quarter. It snapped the streak of 196 game minutes without allowing a touchdown.

Ole Miss has outscored its four opponents 220-22 so far this season.