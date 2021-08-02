First Look: Five questions about the Tulane Green Wave

MORE: First Look - Louisville | Tulane 2021 Schedule Tulane has been to three straight bowl games under head coach Willie Fritz, and the Green Wave get marquee games early in the year with a season opener against Oklahoma in New Orleans and a week three trip to Oxford. The Wave have a new coordinator on both sides of the ball but return quarterback Michael Pratt and have high expectations for transfers on defense. Here are five questions about Tulane with The Wave Report publisher Guerry Smith.

How will Tulane's offense differ, if at all, with Chip Long replacing Will Hall at offensive coordinator and what's the expectation for Michael Pratt in his second season?

Long and Hall were college roommates and very close friends, so I'm not sure how different the offense will be. I did not get a good handle on what this unit will look like in the spring because most of the receivers were out with injuries, a new offensive line coach bolted less than a week into drills and the entire group struggled handling all the information Long threw at them. Historically, Long has relied more heavily on tight ends, the position he coached everywhere he had been a full-time assistant (Illinois, Arizona State, Memphis, Notre Dame) even after becoming an offensive coordinator (Memphis, Notre Dame). While Hall used positive reinforcement as his M.O. Long is much more negative, but it is clear his charges believe he is making them better based on his track record as a finalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant in the nation in 2018. Although Pratt struggled a bit in the spring, he excelled after taking over as the starting quarterback three games into 2020, leading all true freshmen nationally with 20 touchdown passes. He had a couple of clunkers against Houston and Nevada (in a bowl game Johnson and Sample skipped), but both came as a result of multiple offensive line injuries that turned him into a punching bag. He is an intense competitor with a knack for making the right play at the right time (with his legs and his arm) and has accepted Long's tougher coaching style. Iffy QB play against top-notch competition has hampered the Wave over the past several years, but Pratt appears to be Tulane's best quarterback in a long time.

What does the Tulane run game look like with Tyjae Spears returning from an ACL injury and what seems like a bit of depth along the offensive line?

Despite not having strong offensive lines, Tulane has rushed for five of the top seven total in school history in Willie Fritz's first five years as coach and led the American Athletic Conference in rushing last season despite averaging the fewest rushing yards (217.1) in his tenure. Even though the offense has evolved from option heavy (though always out of a spread formation) to option light under Hall and Long, the numbers on the ground figure to be just as good this year. Fritz says Spears is 100-percent back, and if he is right, that will be a huge deal because the guy is a true difference maker. Even if he is not back to top form, the backfield is deep. Cam Carroll rushed for 741 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Utah transfer Devin Brumfield looked good in the spring. Ygenio Booker, though used sparingly in his first two years, can be a dual threat as a runner and receiver. The line should be the best in Fritz's tenure, with three experienced starters on the left side (tackle Joey Claybrook, fifth-year starting guard Corey Dublin, All-AAC candiate center Sincere Haynesworth), four candidates on the right side who started at least twice last season and two more promising prospects from a good 2020 class. The blockers still have to prove they can put it all together, though. Despite the rushing numbers, the line by no means has been dominant at any point of the Fritz era.

Tulane has a new defensive coordinator in Chris Hampton and has to replace Patrick Johnson and Cameron Sample up front. What are the early thoughts on the defense as a whole and specifically the defensive line?

Although there is no sugercoating the loss of highly productive three-year starters Johnson and Sample, the latter of whom Pro Football Focus labeled the most valuable lineman in college football, Tulane could be better defensively this year than last. The Green Wave was pathetic in third-and-long and fourth-and-long situations, giving up huge play after huge play. The situational horror show contributed to epic collapses in losses to Navy and Tulsa that had to be seen to be believed (and even then, I'm not sure it was believable) and an overtime defeat in a crucial game against SMU (Fritz is 0-5 against the Mustangs, with four of those defeats coming in excruciating fashion). Something had to change, so Fritz canned long-time defensive coordinator Jack Curtis (who landed as position coach at Liberty with Huge Freeze) and brought back Hampton, a player favorite who coached DBs for the Wave from 2016-19 before a one-year stint at Duke. The problem was more an issue of a lack of belief than personnel, but Tulane improved its back end with key transfers (see question 4). The linebackers are the best in the AAC. Leading tackler Dorian Williams is garnering league preseason player of the year consideration, and Nick Anderson, who finished right behind him, is a potential all-league guy. Yet, neither of them started in 2020, with the players in front of them, Oklahoma State grad transfer Kevin Henry and senior Marvin Moody, also returning. The interior line should be stout with Jeffery Johnson, Eric Hicks and Adonis Friloux rotating. But to get back to the original question, the play on the edge without Johnson and Sample will be pivotal. Sophomore Angelo Anderson was one of Tulane's most touted recruits in years and showed promise as a freshman. Darius Hodges and Carlos Hatcher (one sack apiece in 2020) are unproven as key contributors, which leads directly to question 4.

Tulane has transfers from Colorado, Kansas State and Memphis on the defense this season. Is there any way to know how that will positively impact things or if any of those have to fill key roles immediately?

Derrion Rakestraw, a graduate transfer safety who started the final nine games last year at Colorado, and cornerback Lance Robinson, a New Orleans product who started three times at cornerback for Kansas State in 2019, definitely should help shore up the leaky secondary. They worked with the first team in spring drills. But Dorceus, who was not around for the spring, could have the biggest impact if he regains his 2018 and 2019 form from Memphis on the defensive line. He had 50 tackles and six sacks in 2018 and 45 tackles and 14.5 stops for loss and five sacks in 2019, before dropping to 30 tackles and three sacks as the Tigers' entire defense struggled under new coaches in 2020. The Wave will need him to get back to his disruptive ways from the past to make up for the absence of Johnson and Sample. Before preseason practice starts, there is no way to know whether he will.

Tulane has been to three straight bowl games and returns 15 starters from last season. What's your overall expectation for the season and how excited are fans for getting Oklahoma at home to kick things off? The Wave will be tested early with the Sooners and Rebels in the first three weeks.