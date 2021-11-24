Five Questions: McCready, Quinlan preview the Egg Bowl

No. 8 Ole Miss and Mississippi State square off Thursday night in Starkville in the annual Egg Bowl. The Rebels (9-2 overall, 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference) can clinch the first 10-win regular season in program history and wrap up a New Year's Six bowl game. Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3) can play spoiler while also improving their bowl positioning with a win. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready and BulldogBlitz.com's Kelly Quinlan exchanged questions and answers to preview Thursday's game.

Ole Miss' Matt Corral (Matt Bush/USA Today Sports)

Kelly Quinlan: 1. How are fans viewing this game between two of the most interesting coaches in all of college football and what is the take of the Rebs fan base on Leach overall? Neal McCready: Oh, I think, in general, Ole Miss fans like Leach. He’s funny. He, like Kiffin, have helped to take some of the nastiness out of the rivalry. That would change, I suppose, with a loss Thursday, but I have never sensed any animosity towards Leach. I think everyone respects his offensive system, his mind and his adherence to a scheme that hasn’t really had to evolve over the years. Obviously, everyone has seen how effective the Bulldogs and Will Rogers have been during the stretch run of this season. Kelly Quinlan: 2. What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Ole Miss squad this year and how has the team changed or adapted from where they started to get into the top 10? Neal McCready: Ole Miss’ strengths are quarterback play, a three-headed running back attack, the tempo employed by Kiffin and Jeff Lebby, Sam Williams’ presence off the edge, consistent linebacker play from Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson and strong safety play from A.J. Finley, Jake Springer and Co. The weaknesses are an overall lack of depth, a lack of girth on the interior on defense and the lack of a deep-ball threat in the wake of injuries to the starting wide receivers. Matt Corral has willed this team to wins over Arkansas and Tennessee, overcome injuries to the offense in leading his teammates to wins over LSU and Texas A&M and now positioned the Rebels to get to 10 wins in a regular season for the first time in program history. Defensively, the Rebels have become more of a consistent unit, pressuring the quarterback, causing turnovers and finding ways to cover for an offense that seems to be running out of gas as the season progresses. Kelly Quinlan: 3. Defensively what is the identity of this defense, what do they do well and who are the key playmakers on that side of the ball? Neal McCready: The identity is bend but don’t break, get to the quarterback, cause turnovers and make big plays on third down. Williams and Cedric Johnson have emerged as presences off the edge, Campbell and Robinson are solid linebackers, Springer is a physical presence in the secondary and Deane Leonard and Deantre Prince are beginning to exert their will as playmakers at cornerback. Can Ole Miss tackle well and keep Mississippi State’s receivers in front of them after the catch Thursday night? That’s the key. We’ll find out, as the Bulldogs will certainly test the Rebels. Kelly Quinlan: 4. With the Rebels offense it starts with Matt Corral but who are the other key playmakers and what does the offense do well this year scheme wise? Neal McCready: Jerrion Ealy is a playmaker at tailback. When he’s on, the Rebels are very explosive. Snoop Conner is a very good interior runner who can punish defenses. If he’s healthy, Braylon Sanders can take the top off a defense, and defenses must account for Dontario Drummond at all times. Ole Miss’ best weapon, besides Corral, is tempo. The Rebels are best when they go fast. It prevents substitutions, creates fatigue and takes advantage of a lack of time to communicate. Ole Miss tends to bog down in the red zone from a tempo perspective, and as of late, the lack of a consistent run game close to the goal line has been an issue. Kelly Quinlan: 5. How do you see this playing out and a prediction would be great? Neal McCready: I think it’s a great game, a potential classic. I think it’s in the low 30s/high 20s, and my bet is it’s decided late. I’m picking Ole Miss by a single point, based strictly on a belief that Corral is due a special night. I’ll say Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 30.

Mississippi State's Will Rogers (John Reed/USA Today Sports)