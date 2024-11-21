Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Week 13

Florida knocked off LSU on Saturday, but that doesn't change Ole Miss' assignment in The Swamp.
No. 25 Ole Miss had a dominant first half and then held on for an 84-69 win over Colorado State Saturday in Southaven,
It's time for Week 12 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Chase Parham talks with Walker Jones, the head of the Ole Miss Grove Collective.
It's time for Week 12 of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
Florida knocked off LSU on Saturday, but that doesn't change Ole Miss' assignment in The Swamp.
No. 25 Ole Miss had a dominant first half and then held on for an 84-69 win over Colorado State Saturday in Southaven,
It's time for Week 12 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.