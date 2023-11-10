OXFORD — A season in the Southeastern Conference will bring its fair share of adversity.

Ole Miss got another prep session in handling adversity Friday night against Eastern Washington at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Eagles led Ole Miss midway through the second half before the Rebels got rolling en route to a 75-64 win.

“I think we do have some poise,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said, referencing Monday's 10-point, opening-night win over Alabama State. “Back to back games where we found ourselves in tough games. I hope this pays dividends as the season goes on. From a coaching standpoint, you’d like to come out here and get you a game that’s easier, but I think anytime you win close games like we did the first two games this season, I hope it pays dividends.”

Ole Miss improved to 2-0. Eastern Washington fell to 0-2.

Allen Flanigan eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career, putting up a game-high and career-high 27 points. Flanigan was terrific all night, scoring nine first-half points before taking the game over in the final 10 minutes. The Auburn transfer added five rebounds.

“We ask a lot of Al,” Beard said. “Tonight, he answered the bell in a lot of ways. I thought he was aggressive. I thought he got banged around in the first half but he’s so strong and physical. He’s a hard guy for those officials to call those fouls. I thought in the second half, he did a really good job demanding the foul.”

Flanigan was 11-for-22 from the floor and made seven of his eight free throws.