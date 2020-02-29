Ole Miss held No. 21 East Carolina without an earned run on Saturday, knocking off the host Pirates, 2-1, to move to 2-0 in the Keith LeClair Classic. The No. 15 Rebels (9-1) have won nine straight and face Indiana on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Hoosiers are also unbeaten on the weekend. Derek Diamond is the scheduled starter for Ole Miss against Indiana.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Gunnar Hoglund’s increased poise and improved arsenal have been a major storyline so far this season, and Saturday proved both those things in spades. The sophomore scattered five hits and struck out eight with one walk in six innings, throwing 97 pitches with only an inning or so of trouble. Ole Miss committed errors on the first two plays of the game defensively, but Hoglund stayed under control and limited the trouble to one run. East Carolina wouldn’t score again. Hoglund’s fastball has more life than a year ago and sits in the low 90s while the offseason work to improve his slider is paying off greatly. It’s a legitimate swing-and-miss offering that also serves well early in counts. He can flash the curve and changeup, but the fastball and slider are both trending toward plus options. “It was tough offensively,” East Carolina head coach Cliff Godwin said. “Gunnar Hoglund is one of the best in the country. He turned down a million dollars to come to school. The fastball is unbelievable and he makes it so tough on us. We were trying to create anything to get his pitch count up.” Mike Bianco said “it starts with your ace,” when talking about Hoglund on Saturday, and it was that kind of outing. A bloop and a cue shot off the end of the bat gave ECU two on with not outs in the fourth, but after a ground out and an intentional walk, Hoglund picked up a three-pitch strikeout and a fielder’s choice to leave the bases loaded. “Bleeders, lucky hits, that happens,” Hoglund said. Hoglund as a freshman let up some behind in counts and didn’t pitch effectively to the corners. A year later he there’s a confidence to his pitching instead of analyzing too much. He fights back into counts with hard, running pitches instead of get-over fastballs to avoid walks. He struck out the side in the second and had a strikeout in all but one inning. Closing in on 100 pitches, Hoglund finished his day with two straight 1-2 count strikeouts, using the slider to get hitters leaning and then coming back in with fastballs.

PLAY OF THE GAME

It was merely a big moment at the time, but Hoglund getting Alec Burleson to pop up in the first inning stemmed what could have been a big inning and changed the tone of the game. With no outs and a runners on the corners, the preseason All-America selection got under a pitch and painlessly retired. A ball in the gap there scores two runs and changes everything. Hoglund finished the inning with a ground out and a strikeout, and Ole Miss scored the next half inning.

