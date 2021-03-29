RebelGrove - Hopson focused on fit now, visits later

Horn Lake (Miss.) wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson has stayed busy during the dead peiod, working on his craft as much as possible and competing in camps whenever and wherever. Most recently, the 16th-ranked player in the Magnolia State was in Indianapolis at the Pylon 7on7 competition with his PPA teammates.

"I've just been working on getting better and focusing on that for now," Hopson said. "I'll worry about visits later."

Hopson did a little bit of everything for Horn Lake as a junior, playing some quarterback as well as receiver. The rising senior racked up over 2,500 total yards and 19 touchdowns playing multiple positions, but he wants to focus on one heading into his final campaign.

"I prefer receiver," Hopson said. "Everyone is recruiting me as a receiver and I want to continue to work on that."

For now, Hopson holds offers from Florida State, Marshall, Memphis, Mississippi State and Tennessee, but he is hearing from a long list of schools that could be close to offering.

"Arkansas, Ole Miss and Oregon have been keeping in touch with me," Hopson said.

The 6-foot-0, 178-pounder is staying patient throughout the process, but once the NCAA-mandated dead period is over at the end of May, he plans to get busy hitting the road.

"I want to get out and visit a bunch of schools," Hopson said. "Ole Miss, Memphis, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas."

The Rebels have yet to extend an offer, but Hopson is still interested in the in-state program.

"They started recruiting me a while back and I want to go visit this summer," Hopson said. "That offense is explosive and you saw what Eljiah Moore did at his pro day. ...It fits me and my skill set."