Horn Lake DL Josaih Hayes breaks down his decision to commit to Ole Miss
Four-star Horn Lake DL Josaih Hayes knew he wanted to play for Ole Miss around five months ago. On a Monday evening in early June, Hayes went public with that intention, and committed to Ole Miss.
Hayes chose Ole Miss over other offers from Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and several others.
As Ole Miss continues to grow their class, Hayes feels like he has the ability to lead the way.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news