Ole Miss enters its first full week of preseason camp on Monday, and the season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman. The Rebels are a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.

The defensive line is expected to be dominant thanks to returners and newcomers, and Ole Miss is athletic in the back seven.

Where does the experience come from for the Ole Miss defense? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.