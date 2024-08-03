How experienced is the Ole Miss defense?
Ole Miss enters its first full week of preseason camp on Monday, and the season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman. The Rebels are a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.
The defensive line is expected to be dominant thanks to returners and newcomers, and Ole Miss is athletic in the back seven.
Where does the experience come from for the Ole Miss defense? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Isaiah Hamilton
|
Senior
|
2,188
|
Brandon Turnage
|
Senior
|
535
|
Trey Amos
|
Senior
|
1,618
|
Cedrick Beavers
|
Junior
|
0
|
Richard O'Bryant
|
Junior
|
41
|
TJ Banks
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Jarell Stinson
|
Junior
|
27
|
Katrevrick Banks
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Pat Broomfield
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Chris Graves
|
Sophomore
|
142
|
AJ Brown
|
Sophomore
|
15
|
TOTAL
|
N/A
|
4,566
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
John Saunders
|
Senior
|
1,848
|
Louis Moore
|
Senior
|
773
|
Key Lawrence
|
Senior
|
1,396
|
Yam Banks
|
Senior
|
2,315
|
Anthony Robinson
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Andy Jaffe
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Trey Washington
|
Senior
|
1,360
|
Jadon Canady
|
Junior
|
1,224
|
Nick Cull
|
Sophomore
|
16
|
TOTAL
|
N/A
|
8,932
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Suntarine Perkins
|
Sophomore
|
346
|
TJ Dottery
|
Sophomore
|
62
|
Chris Paul
|
Junior
|
958
|
Khari Coleman
|
Senior
|
1,568
|
Daniel Demery
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Trip White
|
Sophomore
|
54
|
Tyler Banks
|
Junior
|
71
|
Raymond Collins
|
Junior
|
0
|
Skielar Mann
|
Freshman
|
0
|
TOTAL
|
N/A
|
3,059
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Walter Nolen
|
Junior
|
654
|
Zxavian Harris
|
Junior
|
348
|
William Echoles
|
Freshman
|
0
|
JJ Pegues
|
Senior
|
1,172
|
Jeffery Rush
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Myles Saulsberry
|
Sophomore
|
12
|
Jamarious Brown
|
Freshman
|
63
|
Kamron Beavers
|
Freshman
|
0
|
TOTAL
|
N/A
|
2,249
|Name
|Year
|Snap Count
|
Princely Umanmielen
|
Senior
|
1,376
|
Kam Franklin
|
Freshman
|
0
|
Jared Ivey
|
Senior
|
1,752
|
Cam Clark
|
Freshman
|
0
|
DeeJay Holmes
|
Freshman
|
22
|
Chris Hardie
|
Senior
|
1,945
|
Chamberlain Campbell
|
Freshman
|
14
|
TOTAL
|
N/A
|
5,109