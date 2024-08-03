Advertisement
How experienced is the Ole Miss defense?

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

Ole Miss enters its first full week of preseason camp on Monday, and the season begins on August 31 at home versus Furman. The Rebels are a consensus top-10 team and darling to make the College Football Playoff.

The defensive line is expected to be dominant thanks to returners and newcomers, and Ole Miss is athletic in the back seven.

Where does the experience come from for the Ole Miss defense? Let's take a look. Below are career snap counts by player and position.

CORNERBACKS
Name Year Snap Count

Isaiah Hamilton

Senior

2,188

Brandon Turnage

Senior

535

Trey Amos

Senior

1,618

Cedrick Beavers

Junior

0

Richard O'Bryant

Junior

41

TJ Banks

Freshman

0

Jarell Stinson

Junior

27

Katrevrick Banks

Freshman

0

Pat Broomfield

Freshman

0

Chris Graves

Sophomore

142

AJ Brown

Sophomore

15

TOTAL

N/A

4,566
SAFETIES
Name Year Snap Count

John Saunders

Senior

1,848

Louis Moore

Senior

773

Key Lawrence

Senior

1,396

Yam Banks

Senior

2,315

Anthony Robinson

Freshman

0

Andy Jaffe

Freshman

0

Trey Washington

Senior

1,360

Jadon Canady

Junior

1,224

Nick Cull

Sophomore

16

TOTAL

N/A

8,932
LINEBACKERS
Name Year Snap Count

Suntarine Perkins

Sophomore

346

TJ Dottery

Sophomore

62

Chris Paul

Junior

958

Khari Coleman

Senior

1,568

Daniel Demery

Freshman

0

Trip White

Sophomore

54

Tyler Banks

Junior

71

Raymond Collins

Junior

0

Skielar Mann

Freshman

0

TOTAL

N/A

3,059
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Name Year Snap Count

Walter Nolen

Junior

654

Zxavian Harris

Junior

348

William Echoles

Freshman

0

JJ Pegues

Senior

1,172

Jeffery Rush

Freshman

0

Myles Saulsberry

Sophomore

12

Jamarious Brown

Freshman

63

Kamron Beavers

Freshman

0

TOTAL

N/A

2,249
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Name Year Snap Count

Princely Umanmielen

Senior

1,376

Kam Franklin

Freshman

0

Jared Ivey

Senior

1,752

Cam Clark

Freshman

0

DeeJay Holmes

Freshman

22

Chris Hardie

Senior

1,945

Chamberlain Campbell

Freshman

14

TOTAL

N/A

5,109
