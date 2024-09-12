The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 3
Caroline McCready picked up a game in Week 2 to pull even with Greg Jones as they enter Week 3 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-5
Caroline McCready: 6-4
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 10-10
Caroline McCready: 10-10
Games this week:
Alabama -16 at Wisconsin
LSU -8 at South Carolina
Boston College +16.5 at Missouri
Tulane +14.5 at Oklahoma
Texas A&M -4 at Florida
UAB +22 at Arkansas
Ole Miss -23 at Wake Forest
UTSA +34 at Texas
Vanderbilt -10 at Georgia State
Georgia -24 at Kentucky
New Mexico +28.5 at Auburn
Toledo +9 at Mississippi State
Kent State +47.5 at Tennessee