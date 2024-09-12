Join Neal McCready for MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co. On this episode, McCready talks to a trio of guests — Michael Bratton of That SEC Podcast, DeaconsIllustrated.com's Conor O’Neill and Barstool Sports’ Ben Mintz.

They go in depth on the Southeastern Conference race so far, Saturday’s meeting in Winston-Salem between No. 5 Ole Miss and Wake Forest and then take a deep dive on betting lines in both college football and Week 1 of the NFL Slate.