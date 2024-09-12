PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Michael Bratton joins

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Join Neal McCready for MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co. On this episode, McCready talks to a trio of guests — Michael Bratton of That SEC Podcast, DeaconsIllustrated.com's Conor O’Neill and Barstool Sports’ Ben Mintz.

They go in depth on the Southeastern Conference race so far, Saturday’s meeting in Winston-Salem between No. 5 Ole Miss and Wake Forest and then take a deep dive on betting lines in both college football and Week 1 of the NFL Slate.

MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood and all pieces are sealed for protection. Podcast listeners can take 10 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS10. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms.com or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3FDYVRna2R6WlhzP3NpPXlob05PTHJGVzJ3WjNUUVY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
