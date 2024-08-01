OXFORD | JJ Pegues doesn’t believe in the self-described tired logic that programs heavy into the transfer portal automatically struggle with culture and togetherness.

Ole Miss, a season ago, picked up key pieces out of the portal and had the first 11-win season in program history. In the days after, Pegues, a defensive lineman from Oxford who came home from Auburn via the portal, and quarterback Jaxson Dart announced their returns for one final season.

That gave the Rebels the foundation for what is required when it comes to programs bringing in critical transfers – a group of current players who have a set, solid way of achieving things in the day to day. The road map has to be present, and Pegues is one of the leaders showing the way.

“It’s kind of simple and we have just one goal, but it’s also hard to get a lot of guys to buy into it,” Pegues said. “With the transfer portal they say you can’t have a set culture, but I feel like that’s very false because the guys are working their tails off – me, Jaxson Dart, (tight end Caden) Prieskorn and other guys – being able to set the culture ourselves.

“For the newcomers to come in and see us do what we do, it brings it where if you don’t do it, you stick out like a sore thumb. You don’t want to do that. You come in with a goal, come here to win, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Pegues, who is slated to start on a retooled defense line with multi-year returner Jared Ivey (who came from Georgia Tech) and heralded transfers Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, wears many hats in this process. He’s a tour guide, a concierge and a cook.

The Oxford High School product is a one-man welcome party, especially when it comes to new player acclimation.

“They call me the mayor around here,” Pegues said. “I know a lot of places and can open up my high school gym whenever, and we shoot around. I like to barbecue a lot. I have days where I barbecue and have them come over. I need to start taxing them because that’s a whole lot of out-of-pocket money. That stuff isn’t cheap now.

“We just have a good time and fellowship. And then on Wednesday, I do a bible study and get guys over and learn about our Father.”

Pegues had eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2023. He also moonlights as an extra blocker on offense. He started his career at tight end and was an excellent offensive player in high school.

The Rebels have the clear goal of the College Football Playoff, admitting the season rides on the success or failure of that objective. But, prior to that, Peagues is looking at another date. Thanksgiving.

“That’s how my family is; if you come along, my grandmother is going to bring you in,” Pegues said. “I bring friends to things. We make it to feel like family and love, and I take it seriously.

“I might be heavy that game, but that’ll be ok.”